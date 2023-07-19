â€˜Sana lang nasabi nâ€™ya nang mas maayosâ€™: Janno Gibbs reacts to Lea Salongaâ€™s scuffle with Pinoy fans in New York

^

‘Sana lang nasabi n’ya nang mas maayos’: Janno Gibbs reacts to Lea Salonga’s scuffle with Pinoy fans in New York

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 9:46am
From left: Singers and actors Janno Gibbs and Lea Salonga
Janno Gibbs via Instagram; Lea Salonga / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and singer Janno Gibbs shared his take on Tony Award winner Lea Salonga’s recent viral video uploaded by a frustrated Filipino fan.

The video showed Lea reprimanding the fans for trooping to her dressing room to have pictures with her following her performance in the hit Broadway musical “Here Lies Love.”

In his Instagram Stories, Janno reposted the video with a comment: “Nasa tama naman si Ms. Lea. Bawal talaga sa dressing room/backstage ang wala sa listahan.”

But while he agreed with Lea that fans are not allowed in the dressing room and backstage if they are not on the list, he wished that Lea could have dealt with the fans better.

“Sana lang nasabi niya ng mas maayos. 'Yung hindi mapapahiya 'yung fans… Sa akin lang naman,” he noted.

Screenshot of Janno's reaction
Janno Gibbs via Instagram

Janno posted his reaction just as he was taking both positive and negative comments for sharing a video of him transforming into his dad Ronaldo Valdez using TikTok’s age filter.

“Flattered to be featured on @gmanews .This Tiktok has reached 7M views. Just sad to read the negative comments bordering on insults. FB can be a nasty place. Still grateful (though)… Read the comments,” he said in an Instagram post with screenshots of comments raging from “Hindi kaya, kay Leo Martinez s’ya hawig!” to “’Di hamak na gwapo si Ronaldo Valdez, magaling pa na actor, hindi corny… malayo sa anak… lol.”

