Lea Salonga doesn't mind losing fans to protect her boundaries

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 11:55am
Award-winning singer-actress Lea Salonga
MANILA, Philippines — Broadway star Lea Salonga revealed that she doesn't mind losing fans if it means protecting her boundaries.

In her Twitter account, Lea said fans pay for the performance and it ends there.

"The money you pay for a theater/concert ticket does not mean all-access. You pay for that performer’s art, and that’s where it stops," she wrote in a series of tweets on Twitter. 

"I’m not the type to cuss people out, but I will protect my territory and my boundaries. If I lose fans as a result, so be it," she added. 

In another tweet, Lea said their producer saw the video and said that she's still nice despite the incident. 

"When one of our lead producers and our dance captain saw the video and learned about what happened, they said, 'You were still very nice, if that were me I would’ve cussed at them and kicked them out',” she said. 

Lea addressed the viral video showing her decline to take a photo with her fans waiting outside of her dressing room.

"Just a reminder… I have boundaries. Do not cross them. Thank you," Lea wrote on her Twitter account. 

Lea's viral video was posted by Facebook user Cristopher Retokelly Carpila. 

In the video, Lea can be seen declining taking pictures with Carpilla's group because she's in her dressing room and they are not in the guest list. 

RELATED: 'I have boundaries': Lea Salonga addresses viral video over alleged snubbing incident

