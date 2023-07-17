'I have boundaries': Lea Salonga addresses viral video over alleged snubbing incident

MANILA, Philippines — Broadway star Lea Salonga addressed the viral video showing her decline to take a photo with her fans waiting outside of her dressing room.

"Just a reminder… I have boundaries. Do not cross them. Thank you," Lea wrote on her Twitter account.

In another tweet, Lea shared an old interview of her in which she elaborated her boundaries as an artist.

"My husband constantly reminds, ‘You have fans and you should be grateful and feel blessed that you have them.’ I do, I truly do. But when personal boundaries and space are violated, then how am I supposed to react?” she said in the video.

Just a reminder… I have boundaries. Do not cross them. Thank you. https://t.co/LVziX55lDf — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) July 17, 2023

“I understand if you are gonna have a breakdown in front of me or if you’re gonna ask me for a hug. I may not always want to give a hug because you’re a stranger and I don’t know what your intentions are. There’s also that malay ko kung may kutsilyo kang hawak at baka saksakin mo ako. I think that kind of paranoia is in the mind of a lot of artists. You should rightfully have that,” she added.

Thanks for sharing this. Allow me to quote.



This is the mindset of many folks in the industry. If you get it, that’s good. If you don’t, then I have no good words for you. https://t.co/1YHha4acHB — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) July 17, 2023

Lea's viral video was posted by Facebook user Cristopher Retokelly Carpila.

In the video, Lea politely declined taking pictures with them because she's in her dressing room and they are not in the guest list.

"If ever naman po na mali kami at wala sa guest list, the fact na andun na kami para lang magpapicture.. pumila at nagbayad ng mahal para sa show, siguro naman po bilang Kapwa PILIPINO at mga FANS eh mabigyan ng kahit konting RESPETO AT KAHIT HINDI NA YAKAPIN OR I BESO ay mapagbigyan na kahit sandaling Magpa PICTURE,” Christopher said in his post.

RELATED: Jo Koy joins Lea Salonga, H.E.R. as producers on Broadway's 'Here Lies Love'