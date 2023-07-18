^

'Please leave Rico in peace': Rico Yan's mother speaks out amid Sabrina M's relationship claims

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 8:53am
'Please leave Rico in peace': Rico Yan's mother speaks out amid Sabrina M's relationship claims
From left: Sabrina M; Claudine and Rico in a scene from their movie
MANILA, Philippines — Rico Yan's mother Sita called out personalities using her son's name for popularity. 

In their family's official statement sent to veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz, Sita described news about Rico lately as "unfair."

"It has been 21 years since Rico passed on March 29 2002. The pain of the family losing a son and a brother, has been permanently etched into our being," she said. 

"The recent news swirling around Rico is very unfair," she added. 

She appealed to the public to stop the speculations about her son as he is no longer around to give his reaction. 

"He is no longer around to give his comment, to either refute, deny, or acknowledge the claims. It is not only unfair but disrespectful," she said. 

"I ask everyone concerned to please STOP using Rico's name for their own individual purposes. Please leave Rico, and us in peace," she added. 

Recently, '90s sexy star Sabrina M claimed that she had a relationship with the Kapamilya matinee idol for more than two years.  

Sabrina's friend Katrina Paula, meanwhile, debunked her claim.

Rico's ex-girlfriend Claudine Barretto thanked Katrina for clarifying the issue. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

