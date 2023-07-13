'Found a new friend': Claudine Barretto thanks Katrina Paula for debunking Sabrina M's claims over Rico Yan

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto penned an appreciation post for '90s sexy star Katrina Paula for clarifying that Sabrina M and Rico Yan had no relationship back then.

In her Instagram account, Claudine posted photos of her with Katrina, who is her co-actress in the movie "Loyalista."

"Appreciation post. I want to thank @realkatrinapaula for telling the TRUTH!" she wrote.

"Divine intervention sina ni God at Rico. I really found a new friend/sister. Thank you so much in behalf ng #rycbforever. I'm happy that this is a start of a new friendship & sisterhood sobra sobrang SALAMAT for clearing the names of both RICO," she added.

She asked her followers to also follow Katrina on Instagram.

"Palanggas pls follow Katrina Paula sa IG @realkatrinapaula pasalamat tayo sa kay Katrina. Pls thank her for standing up for Rico’s name pati ako. My Palanggas mag pasalamat tayo," she said.

Katrina Paula debunked Sabrina M's claims that Sabrina had a relationship with actor Rico Yan back then.

“Nagkaroon ba ng relasyon ang namayapang si Rico Yan at si Sabrina M. sa pagkakaalam mo bilang saksi?" Cristy Fermin asked Katrina in an interview.

"Nay, wala. Walang relasyon na naganap sa kanila. Baka nagkatikiman sila, pero 'yung relasyon, hindi ko alam kung saan nanggaling," Katrina answered.

