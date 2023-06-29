^

TVJ, 'Legit Dabarkads' back on air on TV5 also via Cignal, SatLite

Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 11:14am
TVJ, 'Legit Dabarkads' back on air on TV5 also via Cignal, SatLite
MANILA, Philippines – The veteran noontime hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) and their troop of “Legit Dabarkads” will mark their return on television after finding their new home in TV5.

TV5 on Thursday announced that TVJ and the Legit Dabarkads’ new show will also be available on Cignal and SatLite starting on Saturday, July 1.

In a news release, the network said Cignal and Stalite will make TV5 SD (Ch. 5) free for all subscribers (with or without load) from July 1-8 as a "special treat".

“Thanks to Cignal's nationwide coverage, TVJ's noontime show will now reach even the most remote areas of our country. From Batanes to Jolo, subscribers can simply switch on their Cignal or SatLite boxes to watch and enjoy the first week of TVJ’s highly anticipated noontime show,” said TV5.

The network added that the show being offered in high-definition quality on TV5 HD (Channel 15) is a first on pay television. Current Cignal subscribers with an active subscription can access this channel in their existing channel lineup, along with more HD channels.

“We are excited to finally watch TVJ and the Legit Dabarkads live on TV again. By making TV5 SD free on Cignal and SatLite, TVJ’s return to noontime television will be available to more of our customers. This is consistent with our promise to continuously deliver top quality entertainment that is relevant and accessible for all,” said Cignal TV chief revenue officer Gerard Milan.

TVJ recently made headlines following their move to TV5 under a new television deal with MediaQuest, which is headed by business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan.

Pangilinan earlier said the partnership between MediaQuest and TVJ was an “investment agreement” and aims to bring “high-quality and entertaining content for viewers all over to enjoy.”

For further information regarding Cignal’s plans and offers, visit their website at www.cignal.tv or contact their Sales Hotline at #88555.

