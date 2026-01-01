Vilma, Bobot game for a movie reunion

Bobot Mortiz shows what singing from the heart is all about in his ‘Goin Standard’ repeat concert. The highlight of the night is Bobot’s impromptu duet with Vilma Santos of their theme song back in the day, Pledge of Love. The duet has struck a nostalgic chord, leaving longtime fans clamoring for more and a movie reunion

The “old soul” in me immensely enjoyed the “Goin Standard” repeat concert of Tito Bobot Mortiz at Proscenium Theater. Listening to him croon à la Frank Sinatra was a welcome break from all the AI-generated music these days. Seventy-two never sounded so good. Tito Bot showed us what singing from the heart is all about.

The highlight of the night was Bobot’s impromptu duet with Ate Vi (Vilma Santos) of their theme song back in the day, Pledge of Love. The OG ‘70s love team brought the house down. As Ate Vi was about to wipe the sweat off Bot’s forehead just like she used to do at the height of their tandem’s popularity, she said, “Please excuse me, Milette (Bot’s wife).” Then she chided Bot, “Di man tayo nagkatuluyan, sa Santos ka pa rin bumagsak. (Milette and Ate Vi have the same surname. Milette happens to be the younger sister of Ms. Charo Santos.)

Even if Vi and Bot can no longer relive their moments as a former couple, that night they were able to recapture the beauty of their memories.

Bot shared a throwback story: When Vi and I were still a couple, we watched Frank Sinatra’s concert in Vegas. But our seats were far from the stage. So, it seemed like Frank was a dwarf. Luckily, we were able to crash Sinatra’s after-party because his Pinoy staff brought us along. Napalingon si Sinatra kay Vi at sabi nya, “You’re beautiful.”

Then Vi chimed in, “After Sinatra took notice of me, I teased Bot and asked if it’s okay with him if ever ligawan ako ni Frank.”

Vi and Bot’s duet struck a nostalgic chord, leaving longtime fans clamoring for more. A movie reunion, perhaps? Tito Bot told me that he’s up for it, and he discussed the possibility with Vi. So, I asked Ate Vi for her reaction to Tito Bot’s proposed movie comeback of their iconic love team.

Here’s Ate Vi’s sentiments: After Bot’s concert, nakakatuwa na nabuhay bigla ang Vi and Bot fans. Bot told me that they want us to do a show in L.A., and there’s a producer who is interested in making us reunite in a movie. Sabi ko kay Bot pagawa na nila ang script. Something light na pang feel-good movie. As long as OK ang story and no conflict sa sched ko as a public servant, game na game ako.

Bea Binene and Wilbert Ross play Pee-Nang and Mak and take ‘I love you to death’ and ‘Till death do us part’ to a whole new level in the horror rom-com flick, ‘Pee Mak.

WilBea’s silver screen debut

The premiere of Wilbert Ross and Bea Binene’s first big-screen team-up sent fans into a frenzy. What a FANdemonium, este pandemonium it was at Megamall Cinema. WilBea topbills the horror rom-com flick, “Pee Mak.” Now showing in cinemas, it’s Viva Films’ adaptation of the 2013 Thai blockbuster inspired by the legend of Mae Nak Phra Khanong.

Vandolph, Janno Gibbs, Candy Pangilinan, TJ Valderama, Jerome Ponce, Jairus Aquino and Cup of Joe’s Gian Bernardino complete the cast. They brought the magic of ensemble acting to life.

Vandolph had touches of his dad Dolphy’s come1dic flair. Gian slipped into his character so effortlessly that you wouldn’t think it was his acting debut. He hit all the right notes as a singer and now as an actor, too. Even if Candy and Janno played cameo roles, they radiated main character energy. Both proved that star power is not measured by screen time.

It’s been quite a while since a local film totally cracked me up. “Pee Mak” had me ROFL with punchlines that landed and comic moments that didn’t fall flat. They understood the assignment by turning the hit song of Gian’s band, Multo, into a hilarious running gag. That definitely gave the original Thai tale a Pinoy twist.

What better way for WilBea to make the leap to the silver screen than through an unconventional love story? They were able to balance horror, romance and comedy. The love team du jour’s portrayal is heartfelt but not to the point of being schmaltzy. As Pee-Nang and Mak, Bea and Wilbert take “I love you to death” and “Till death do us part” to a whole new level.