^

Entertainment

Joey de Leon slams critics saying TVJ are old, should give way to younger hosts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 27, 2023 | 10:04am
Joey de Leon slams critics saying TVJ are old, should give way to younger hosts
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon in an episode of "Eat Bulaga." The trio, collectively known as TVJ, hosted the show since 1979.
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Joey de Leon called out bashers asking him, Tito Sotto and Vic Sotto to give way to younger hosts because they are old.

In a recent Facebook live on the TVJ fan page, Joey said that he's angry to those who are saying that they are old. 

"Ito para sa'yo to. Ikaw pwede ka na palang ilibing. Tumahimik ka na. Ito may galit na ko e kasi pakialamera o inggetera kayo," Joey said. 

"Ang tao kung gustong gumalaw, pabayaan mong gumalaw. Kung gustong magtrabaho, pabayaan mong magtrabaho. 'Pag nagkakaedad kayo, malalaman niyo 'yan 'pag tanda niyo," he added. 

Joey said that they are not just working for themselves. 

"Kaya ka nagta-trabaho 'pag tanda mo, hindi na para sa sarili mo 'yon. Ito lecture lang to, para na 'yan sa ibang tao, para na 'yan sa pamilya mo, sa kamag-anak mo," he said. 

"Kaya 'yung mga basher na sinasabing 'Oy pagbigyan niyo naman 'yung iba,' ulol! 'Yan ang pwede kong sabihin sa'yo. Alam mo 'pag naranasan mo 'yung nararanasan namin na 44 years ha nag-eenjoy kami, kung pwede lang mag-request ng another life para maranasan pa, ma-extend pa 'yung enjoyment mo sa trabaho na 'yon. Iba 'yung trabaho namin e. 'Wag mong pakialamanan ang tao 'pag gustong magtrabaho," he added. 

Tito, Vic and Joey revealed at their recent TV5 press conference that they will surprise viewers with the title of their TV5 noontime show on July 1. 

"Basta ako 'Eat Bulaga' ako," Vic said. 

"Ayon nga masaya dito e. First time 'to. 'Yung show na maraming title," Joey added. 

Tito said that they believe that they will use the name again soon because history and law back them up. 

"We are definitely working on the legal side for 'Eat Bulaga.' Si Joey ang nag-imbento no'n e. History and the law back us up. So therefore it may take some time, but we will be able to use 'Eat Bulaga.' I'm sure of that," he said. 

"Ngayon, paano sa July 1? Ang usapan namin kanina, isu-surprise namin kayo sa July 1," he added.

RELATED: TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1

EAT BULAGA

JOEY DE LEON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nagpa-deliver naman ng food': Dennis Padilla laments no Father's Day greeting from Julia Barretto, siblings

'Nagpa-deliver naman ng food': Dennis Padilla laments no Father's Day greeting from Julia Barretto, siblings

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Dennis Padilla expressed his love for his estranged children, actress Julia Barretto and her siblings, Claudia and Leon, as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bryan Revilla reminds motorists to have cars checked after his car caught fire in EDSA

Bryan Revilla reminds motorists to have cars checked after his car caught fire in EDSA

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
The son of actor-politician Bong Revilla and Agimat partylist representative Bryan Revilla reminded motorists to have their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano graces cover of Singaporean magazine

Liza Soberano graces cover of Singaporean magazine

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
She speaks about making her Hollywood debut, expressing her excitement and joy over finally becoming the global entertainer...
Entertainment
fbtw
We want porn to be boring &mdash; Pornhub owners

We want porn to be boring — Pornhub owners

By Jules Bonnard | 1 day ago
Canadian private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners bought Pornhub's parent MindGeek three months ago, bringing under its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heartwarming stories from women-led KUMARE and Kalipi in ASPN

Heartwarming stories from women-led KUMARE and Kalipi in ASPN

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Last Wednesday, I, together with my camera crew and supervising producer Obet Valiente, visited Real, Quezon to feature KUMARE...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Nasa bata ang true love': Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao explain why they're 'perfect' together

'Nasa bata ang true love': Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao explain why they're 'perfect' together

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Marco Gumabao and Cristine Reyes took time to get to know each other, even admitting their mutual admiration for each other...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: What's inside stars' grocery shopping carts?

In photos: What's inside stars' grocery shopping carts?

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
“Voltes V: Legacy” stars Carla Abellana and Miguel TanFelix were among the first ones to arrive and to take pictures...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Benjamin Alves fits the bill as Herlene Budol&rsquo;s leading man

Why Benjamin Alves fits the bill as Herlene Budol’s leading man

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Benjamin Alves is one actor who can hold his own in the presence of veterans and blend well with newbies.
Entertainment
fbtw
Markus Paterson prefers to date a non-showbiz girl

Markus Paterson prefers to date a non-showbiz girl

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Markus Paterson and ex-girlfriend Janella Salvador “work as a team” in raising their two-year-old...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nahihiya ako!': Bruno Mars teases Philippine fans

'Nahihiya ako!': Bruno Mars teases Philippine fans

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
In case he isn't one yet, award-winning Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars is well on his way to becoming a sex symbol.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with