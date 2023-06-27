Joey de Leon slams critics saying TVJ are old, should give way to younger hosts

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon in an episode of "Eat Bulaga." The trio, collectively known as TVJ, hosted the show since 1979.

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Joey de Leon called out bashers asking him, Tito Sotto and Vic Sotto to give way to younger hosts because they are old.

In a recent Facebook live on the TVJ fan page, Joey said that he's angry to those who are saying that they are old.

"Ito para sa'yo to. Ikaw pwede ka na palang ilibing. Tumahimik ka na. Ito may galit na ko e kasi pakialamera o inggetera kayo," Joey said.

"Ang tao kung gustong gumalaw, pabayaan mong gumalaw. Kung gustong magtrabaho, pabayaan mong magtrabaho. 'Pag nagkakaedad kayo, malalaman niyo 'yan 'pag tanda niyo," he added.

Joey said that they are not just working for themselves.

"Kaya ka nagta-trabaho 'pag tanda mo, hindi na para sa sarili mo 'yon. Ito lecture lang to, para na 'yan sa ibang tao, para na 'yan sa pamilya mo, sa kamag-anak mo," he said.

"Kaya 'yung mga basher na sinasabing 'Oy pagbigyan niyo naman 'yung iba,' ulol! 'Yan ang pwede kong sabihin sa'yo. Alam mo 'pag naranasan mo 'yung nararanasan namin na 44 years ha nag-eenjoy kami, kung pwede lang mag-request ng another life para maranasan pa, ma-extend pa 'yung enjoyment mo sa trabaho na 'yon. Iba 'yung trabaho namin e. 'Wag mong pakialamanan ang tao 'pag gustong magtrabaho," he added.

Tito, Vic and Joey revealed at their recent TV5 press conference that they will surprise viewers with the title of their TV5 noontime show on July 1.

"Basta ako 'Eat Bulaga' ako," Vic said.

"Ayon nga masaya dito e. First time 'to. 'Yung show na maraming title," Joey added.

Tito said that they believe that they will use the name again soon because history and law back them up.

"We are definitely working on the legal side for 'Eat Bulaga.' Si Joey ang nag-imbento no'n e. History and the law back us up. So therefore it may take some time, but we will be able to use 'Eat Bulaga.' I'm sure of that," he said.

"Ngayon, paano sa July 1? Ang usapan namin kanina, isu-surprise namin kayo sa July 1," he added.

