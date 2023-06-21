Derek Ramsay in ‘Extraction 3’? Filipino star honored to work with Chris Hemsworth for Netflix ad

MANILA, Philippines — “Thor meets Kidlat,” Filipino actor Derek Ramsay said of his experience working briefly with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth for a video commercial promoting Hemsworth’s Netflix original movie, “Extraction 2.”

Prior to his “Extraction” series character Tyler Rake, Chris is best known as Thor in the Marvel movies franchise, while Derek famously donned a chiseled blue, black and yellow costume as the Filipino superhero Kidlat.

In the “Extraction 2” ad, Derek can be seen recreating his famous “Pare, pulis ako” scene originally shown as an anti-piracy campaign in cinemas, co-starring the late award-winning Independent film actor Kristofer King.

The ad humorously recreated the anti-camcording campaign’s details, including Derek’s chase with the criminal and the squashing of tomatoes, until Derek and the suspect landed in Chris’ hotel room during his recent Manila visit as the first stop of his “Extraction 2” global premiere. This is where Derek uttered his famous line from the campaign, “Pulis ako.”

Derek then said “salamat” to Chris, who then responded “you’re welcome,” as if he understands Filipino. Of course, the fist bump between the action stars from East and West is the cherry on top of the icing.

In his social media posts, Chris thanked Manila and his Filipino fans for the June 6 Manila press conference and fan meet, where Derek was among the action star guests.

Likewise, Derek said it was an “honor” to be a part of the movie’s Manila premier, and it was “a bigger honor” to work with Chris for the ad.

“Thank you for coming to our country and making so many people happy last night. It was great to meet you,” Derek told Chris in an Instagram post.

Chris shared that “Extraction 2” and its precedent “Extraction” are currently on the streaming platform’s number one and two most watched content.

The energy in Brazil was insane! Thank you all for coming out for #Extraction2!!! pic.twitter.com/PXvtCw5olR — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 21, 2023

Just last weekend, he and director Sam Hargrave, who was also with him at the Manila premiere, announced the third installment, “Extraction 3,” during Netflix’s worldwide “Tudum Day.” According to Chris and Sam, “Extraction 3” is already in the works.

In “Extraction 2,” Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Chris reunites with Hargrave, including Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. “Extraction 2” is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

Given the diversity of races and nationalities in the “Extraction” franchise, and with Derek still having what it takes to tackle action movies as seen in the Netflix ad, wouldn’t it be nice to see a Filipino actor in “Extraction 3”? — Video by Netflix Philippines via YouTube

