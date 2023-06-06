^

Stars flock Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction 2’ premiere in Manila

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 4:12pm
Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave at the Asia Pacific premiere in Manila for their new Netflix film 'Extraction 2'
MANILA, Philippines — Top celebrities from the Asia Pacific attended the red carpet gala and premiere night of Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth’s new Netflix film “Extraction 2” in SM Mall of Asia yesterday.

Hemsworth, who plays Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2,” and director Sam Hargrave landed in Manila for the premiere of their newest action thriller film. The first time for both in Manila, they were welcomed warmly and met regional celebrities, press, influencers and fans over a two-day program, which included a press conference and red carpet premiere for the film. 

“I feel excited to be here. Thank you very much for the warm welcome,” Chris said at the press conference on June 5. 

Sam was equally thrilled to be in the country and expressed how proud he was of his follow-up film. 

“This is even bigger and larger and more exciting,” he said, referencing the sequel to one of the most watched films on Netflix. 

The pair spoke about the standout scenes in the second film, one of which is a “oner” coming in at 21 minutes and seven seconds. 

Chris also revealed “Probably one of the craziest things we did in ‘Extraction 2’ was land a helicopter on a moving train." 

“We look at each other and we say how can we push each other to do something we will be proud of 10 years from now and try to make it something memorable for the fans,” said Sam.

For the Asia-Pacific premiere of the film and fan event, Chris and Sam headed to SM Mall of Asia where over 800 fans were invited to see their favourite stars walk the red carpet. Both stars stepped out to the red carpet to huge cheers from the crowd and spent time signing posters and taking photographs. One lucky superfan even managed to get on stage for a snapshot with the stars. 

Local celebrities and influencers like Alden Richards, Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo, and Miguel Tanfelix also made an appearance on the red carpet. Famous action stars from Asia, including Philippines’ Derek Ramsey, Malaysia’s Aaron Aziz and Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin, and Thailand’s Ananda Everingham and Nawat Kulrattanarak also had a special photo moment on stage with Chris and Sam.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before leaving, Chris gave a special message to his fans: “Thank you so much for all your support and love for the first film. We appreciate your enthusiasm and excitement for the second one. We wouldn’t be here without you.” 

After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Tyler Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Hemsworth reunites with Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. 

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers. 

RELATED: 'It's in pain that we’re stronger’: Chris Hemsworth takes a break from Thor’s muscles for 'Extraction 2' 

