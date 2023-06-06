^

'It's in pain that we’re stronger’: Chris Hemsworth takes a break from Thor’s muscles for 'Extraction 2' 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 3:16pm
Chris Hemsworth at the Asia Pacific press conference in Manila for his new Netflix film 'Extraction 2'
MANILA, Philippines — Chris Hemsworth shared that he had a different set of physical preparations for his upcoming action thriller “Extraction 2,” set for exclusive Netflix release on June 16.

At a Manila press conference yesterday for Asia Pacific press, including Philstar.com, Chris said that their movements at “Extraction 2” may seem “fussy” but these actually required “a different level of athleticism” as compared to other action films he has done before.

“The familiarity with blood, the routine of the steps and fight choreography, I guess becomes easier and sometimes becomes familiar…” he professed. “But each stunt is like starting again… Coming to this film physically prepared in a different way.”

While there are “a bit less” requirements for him to grow muscles for “Extraction 2,” he appreciates that being less bulky enabled him to move more.

“To be honest, like for Thor, it was more aesthetic and building muscle, big and strong. It wasn’t only functional. Whereas for this film, it’s best that we can roll that down, we can move more, more flexibility, functionality…”

Rather than on bulking up, it takes a lot more preparation in improving skills through rehearsals in his role as black operations mercenary Tyler Rake. 

“A lot of it is visual effects, plus post-production, to have all these in camera, 95% of them, it takes a lot more preparation and rehearsal. And it takes skill and all sorts of things…” he explained.

Although Tyler seems not as chunky as Chris’ iconic Marvel character Thor, getting into character as Tyler took “lots of preps” and “weeks and weeks of rehearsals” and mental preparation to tell themselves that they can bear the hardship – especially since they shot in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and despite him getting sick while filming.

“I have to keep up with this guy… And I have to run around with a camera, and that’s actually heavier,” “Extraction 2” director Sam Hargrave quipped at the presser.

According to Hargrave, a former stuntman, it is “survival” that propelled him and his “filmmaking partner” Chris to do all the “crazy” stunts they pulled off for “Extraction 2,” including a continuous and uncut 21-minute-and-seven-second “oner” or fight scene that Hargrave believes is among the scenes “never seen” in a movie before.

“He’s carrying the heavy guns… I was definitely trying to keep up in shape so I can run around and chase after him,” Hargrave said.

Rather than showing a “perfect guy” in “Extraction 2,” Chris said they “want to be dirty and really real.”

For one, the 39-year-old Hollywood star admitted that it now “takes a bit more” effort to do stunts with his age. There were many action sequences that they did until they were “huffing and puffing and stocking oxygen.”

“In my 20 years of doing things and not warming up and you just want to smash stuff around, all you want to do is just impress the stunt coordinator, the director, whoever it is, you just want to hit the head first and everything, and that doesn’t lead to the longevity of it all…” he said.

According to him, the audiences have grown up with him and their intelligence have also increased alongside his, so he has to continuously evolve as an actor.

“They’re not stopping there to watch you do yoga. They’re watching something that is as real as it gets…” he enthused.

But aging, he said, also made him better at limiting rehearsal times, as his choreography has become muscle memory as he is called back into action over the years.

“I’m just very thankful to have these jobs that keep on coming… and keep on getting better doing them.”

The most fulfilling parts of the brutal prison fight scene in the film, he said, are “Completion and cut!”

“I think the vulnerability in the character is very deep underneath this tough exterior is something that people empathize or connect with,” Chris bared the soft spot that viewers can learn from Tyler.

“It is in pain that we are stronger and we all experience that in all shapes and forms.”

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth is Manila-bound for Netflix's 'Extraction 2' screening

