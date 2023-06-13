'TVJ impossible to replace' â€” TAPE's Bullet, Jon Jalosjos on 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

'TVJ impossible to replace' — TAPE's Bullet, Jon Jalosjos on 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

MANILA, Philippines — Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) executives Bullet and Jon Jalosjos have admitted that Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon are "irreplaceable" but reiterate giving the new hosts of "Eat Bulaga!" a chance.

It has been two weeks since the bombshell announcement of the trio of hosts collectively known as TVJ that they would be departing from TAPE, and was quickly followed by the resignation of several other hosts, talents, and crew from the company.

The depatures saw the arrival of Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya, and Buboy Villar as the new main hosts of "Eat Bulaga!" along with twins Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, Alexa Miro, Kimpoy Feliciano, and Dasuri Choi.

In an interview with Pep.ph, Bullet — TAPE's chief financial officer — admitted there were some fears by the new line-up about having to replace TVJ as hosts of the noontime variety show that has been on air for 44 years now.

"'Yung mga talents na tinatawagan — takot. We have to convince them that 'You're not trying to fill any shoe[s]... You have to understand it's the show.' We don't want you to replace...to be a Tito, Vic and Joey. Kasi Tito, Vic and Joey na 'yan," Bullet said.

Bullet gave a similar statement in an interview on CNN Philippines' "The Source" last June 7 where the new hosts weren't meant to compare or even compete with TVJ. In the same interview, Bullet expressed his "happiness" for TVJ finding a new home in TV5.

He added that the new hosts were there to make sure "Eat Bulaga!" continues giving enjoyment and entertainment to Filipinos every afternoon, and while it has been a difficult transition, he is grateful for the new talents accepting and trusting TAPE.

Bullet reiterated his stance that TVJ were irreplaceable but to still give the new hosts a chance, sentiments echoed by his brother and TAPE's president Jon.

"Hindi namin iniisip palitan si TVJ. TVJ will always be TVJ. It's impossible to replace them. They're one of a million," Jon ended.

