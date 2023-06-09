^

Entertainment

'Jobless kami for now': Allan K reveals 'Eat Bulaga' hosts' status

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 2:19pm
'Jobless kami for now': Allan K reveals 'Eat Bulaga' hosts' status
Comedian-host Allan K
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Allan K shared that he and his "Eat Bulaga" co-hosts who left Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) are "jobless for now." 

In an article on News5, the comedian-host said their status is temporary because they are looking forward to working on their show that will be aired on TV5. 

"Jobless kami for now but we're looking forward to a better future na naghihintay sa amin diyan sa TV5," Allan K said. 

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon a.k.a TVJ filed their resignation from the producer of "Eat Bulaga" last May 31. Immediately after, Allan K and the rest of the hosts that include Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Paolo Ballesteros also filed their resignations. 

Days after, it was announced that TVJ signed an agreement with TV5's MediaQuest Holdings Inc. 

Allan K added that they had already moved on from their mass resignation. He revealed that he never considered staying with TAPE. 

"Never ko na-consider 'yung thought na mag-stay (sa TAPE Inc.). Never. I was born in the Year of the Dog so I have this sense of loyalty. 

"Kung saan pupunta 'yung boss ko, susunod ako with wagging tail pa," he said. 

RELATED: Tito Sotto reacts to new ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts; Tito, Vic, Joey to retain ‘Eat Bulaga!’ title in TV5 show

ALLAN K

EAT BULAGA

TAPE INC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tito Sotto&nbsp;reacts to new &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; hosts; Tito, Vic, Joey to retain &lsquo;Eat Bulaga!&rsquo; title in TV5 show

Tito Sotto reacts to new ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts; Tito, Vic, Joey to retain ‘Eat Bulaga!’ title in TV5 show

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) will bring noontime show “Eat Bulaga!” with them to their new home...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE reacts to Tito, Vic, Joey's TV5 move; addresses new 'Eat Bulaga' bashers

TAPE reacts to Tito, Vic, Joey's TV5 move; addresses new 'Eat Bulaga' bashers

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.) hopes that the public can give the new "Eat Bulaga" a chance.
Entertainment
fbtw
Tito Sotto says TV5 'Eat Bulaga' to retain popular segments, but show name not yet sure

Tito Sotto says TV5 'Eat Bulaga' to retain popular segments, but show name not yet sure

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Senator Tito Sotto admitted that he is not sure if their show on TV5 will be titled “Eat Bulaga.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Tito Sotto says 95% of 'Eat Bulaga' production workforce moving to TV5

Tito Sotto says 95% of 'Eat Bulaga' production workforce moving to TV5

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Senator Tito Sotto revealed that they are bringing 95% of the production crew of “Eat Bulaga” to TV5....
Entertainment
fbtw
Joey de Leon on what to expect from TVJ&rsquo;s partnership with MediaQuest

Joey de Leon on what to expect from TVJ’s partnership with MediaQuest

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Joey de Leon shared what viewers can expect from the return on air of TVJ, his popular trio with Tito Sotto and Vic Sotto,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272655
            [Title] => Sandara Park flattered, happy that Filipinos still remember her
            [Summary] => Korean singer Sandara Park expressed her gratitude and joy that Filipinos still recognize her after all these years.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 15:19:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/05/27/sandara-park-13_2020-05-27_12-03-44583_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272663
            [Title] => WATCH: Miss Universe 2022 Râ€™Bonney Gabriel flaunts Filipino heritage at Independence Day Parade New York 2023
            [Summary] => The 125th Philippine Independence Day celebrations started early this year, at the worldâ€™s de facto capital no less,Â New York City.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 15:08:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805089
            [AuthorName] => C. Mendez Legaspi
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/miss-univ-2022_2023-06-09_15-09-43483_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272657
            [Title] => 'Rosalinda' star Fernando Carillo admits 'dating' Korina Sanchez in the past
            [Summary] => Mexican telenovela star Fernando Carillo revealed that he once dated Filipina broadcaster Korina Sanchez.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 13:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/fernando-carillo_2023-06-09_13-49-18910_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272651
            [Title] => JC de Vera welcomes 2nd daughter with non-showbiz wife
            [Summary] => Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz have welcomed a second daughter, five years after they wed and had their first child Lana Athena.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 13:43:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/jc-de-vera-father_2023-06-09_12-55-20300_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272646
            [Title] => Diego Loyzaga's ex Franki Russell congratulates him on new baby whose mom is 'non-showbiz'
            [Summary] => "Pinoy Big Brother" alumna Franki Russell congratulated her ex-boyfriend Diego Loyzaga on becoming a new father.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 13:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/franki-russell-diego-loyzaga_2023-06-09_11-50-07500_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Sandara Park flattered, happy that Filipinos still remember her

Sandara Park flattered, happy that Filipinos still remember her

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 minutes ago
Korean singer Sandara Park expressed her gratitude and joy that Filipinos still recognize her after all these years.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Miss Universe 2022 R&rsquo;Bonney Gabriel flaunts Filipino heritage at Independence Day Parade New York 2023

WATCH: Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel flaunts Filipino heritage at Independence Day Parade New York 2023

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 31 minutes ago
The 125th Philippine Independence Day celebrations started early this year, at the world’s de facto capital no less, New...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Rosalinda' star Fernando Carillo admits 'dating' Korina Sanchez in the past

'Rosalinda' star Fernando Carillo admits 'dating' Korina Sanchez in the past

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Mexican telenovela star Fernando Carillo revealed that he once dated Filipina broadcaster Korina Sanchez.
Entertainment
fbtw
JC de Vera welcomes 2nd daughter with non-showbiz wife

JC de Vera welcomes 2nd daughter with non-showbiz wife

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz have welcomed a second daughter, five years after they wed and had their first child...
Entertainment
fbtw
Diego Loyzaga's ex Franki Russell congratulates him on new baby whose mom is 'non-showbiz'

Diego Loyzaga's ex Franki Russell congratulates him on new baby whose mom is 'non-showbiz'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
"Pinoy Big Brother" alumna Franki Russell congratulated her ex-boyfriend Diego Loyzaga on becoming a new father.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with