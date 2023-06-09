'Jobless kami for now': Allan K reveals 'Eat Bulaga' hosts' status

MANILA, Philippines — Allan K shared that he and his "Eat Bulaga" co-hosts who left Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) are "jobless for now."

In an article on News5, the comedian-host said their status is temporary because they are looking forward to working on their show that will be aired on TV5.

"Jobless kami for now but we're looking forward to a better future na naghihintay sa amin diyan sa TV5," Allan K said.

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon a.k.a TVJ filed their resignation from the producer of "Eat Bulaga" last May 31. Immediately after, Allan K and the rest of the hosts that include Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Paolo Ballesteros also filed their resignations.

Days after, it was announced that TVJ signed an agreement with TV5's MediaQuest Holdings Inc.

Allan K added that they had already moved on from their mass resignation. He revealed that he never considered staying with TAPE.

"Never ko na-consider 'yung thought na mag-stay (sa TAPE Inc.). Never. I was born in the Year of the Dog so I have this sense of loyalty.

"Kung saan pupunta 'yung boss ko, susunod ako with wagging tail pa," he said.

