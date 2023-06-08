Tito Sotto says 95% of 'Eat Bulaga' production workforce moving to TV5

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Tito Sotto revealed that they are bringing 95% of the production crew of “Eat Bulaga” to TV5.

In his interview with TV5’s “Frontline Pilipinas,” Tito said that their new TV show on TV5 will start airing on the first week of July or earlier.

“95 percent ng involved sa production, including the hosts, ay kasama namin,” Tito said.

Tito also said that they will use TV5's studio as their new home.

The trio of Tito, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkards are now Kapatids.

TV5's MediaQuest Holdings Inc. announced earlier today that TVJ and the Dabarkads have entered into an agreement to produce content for TV5 and other MediaQuest platforms.

"The deal opens yet another chapter in the long-running, celebrated entertainment careers of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon," MediaQuest said.

MediaQuest President and Chief Executive Officer Jane Basas said that she's honored that TVJ have agreed to work with them.

"Our partnership strengthens our ability to continue deliver the best for Filipino viewers here at home and all over the world," Basas said.

"I'm happy that Tito, Vic and Joey will now call TV5 their home," she added.

