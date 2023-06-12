Randy Santiago open to host, direct 'Eat Bulaga'

OPM pop icons Randy Santiago, Geneva Cruz, Gino Padilla, Roselle Nava and Raymond Lauchengco at the 76th anniversary concert of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

MANILA, Philippines — Host and singer Randy Santiago is open to do the "Eat Bulaga" hosting and directing job if it will be offered to him.

In an interview with the media during the recent press conference of AXEL PAF 76th anniversary concert, Randy said there are still no offers coming from Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) Inc.

“Wala pa naman, hindi pa naman nila naiisip 'yun, e. Alam naman natin na even before this, dapat inaayos na namin 'yung noontime ng ALLTV," he said.

“It’s either I join 'It’s Showtime,' kasi 'di ba naghuhurado ako doon? So, open naman tayo anywhere. Open tayo sa lahatl” he added.

A veteran of noontime shows such as "Lunch Date," "Happy Yipee Yehey!," "Magandang Tanghali Bayan," and "Masayang Tanghali Bayan," Randy was also asked if he will be the director of "Eat Bulaga," are who are the hosts he would get.

“Kung maglalagay ka, dapat buong team na, e. Kahit tumapat lang, hindi naman kailangang bumangga, 'yung dapat sanay na sa noontime show.

“Maraming hosts na puwede, not necessarily naman na puro bata 'yung ilalagay mo, e. Importante 'yung may tumitimo e, 'yung mga layering.

“May tinatawag tayong layering: layer 1, layer 2, and layer 3. Katulad ng bawat shows, may ganoon to make it a big family and to make it work.

“Ang nakakatuwa kasi, maraming available ngayon and maraming sikat na magagaling dahil sa TikTok,” he said.

Concert for the benefit of PAF

Randy will be joined by OPM pop icons Geneva Cruz, Gino Padilla, Roselle Nava and Raymond Lauchengco at the 76th anniversary concert of the Philippine Air Force (PAF). The concert will be held on June 23, 2023, Friday in The Theatre at Solaire at 8:30 p.m.

For Raymond, the upcoming show is more than a trip down memory lane.

"In this concert, we get to revisit our musical roots by performing a lot of the songs that defined our generation, and sing our hit songs that have become part of the soundtrack of people's lives," he said.

Gino believes in the power of music to motivate and uplift, most especially the spirits of the hardworking air force personnel.

"Music is an integral part of military life, whether during training or while marching... So, on June 23, my fellow singers and I are going to cater to their tender hearts and bring them back to the good ol' days through songs," he said.

The singers have prepared a heartfelt repertoire that includes their best loved hits such as Randy's "Hindi Magbabago," Raymond's "I Need You Back," Geneva's "Kailan," Roselle's "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita," and Gino's "Closer You and I" and more.

The anniversary concert is doubly special for Geneva who is an air force reservist.

"I will be singing and dancing in front of my co-reservists and Air Force officers without my uniform for the first time," she said. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa suporta, at sa pagkakataong makapagserbisyo kasama ang PAF."

Roselle and Randy speak on behalf of their fellow singers when they declared their admiration for the PAF.

"We want the PAF to know that their dedication and efforts aren’t left unnoticed," Roselle said.

"For defending our country's sovereignty, we thank the PAF" said Randy. "They are truly the 'Guardians of the Precious Skies, Bearers of Hope'."

Tickets to "AXEL PAF" are available at the Solaire box-office and at ticketworld.com.ph.

RELATED: OPM stars to perform at Philippine Air Force anniversary concert