Olivia Quido recalls Miss Universe judging stint

I am sure you still remember how avid Filipino pageant fans were in utter disbelief when

Celeste Cortesi, our representative to the Miss Universe Pageant, failed to advance to the Top 16 of the competition during the pageant’s coronation night held in New Orleans, Louisiana last January.

It was the first time since 2010 that the Philippines did not secure a placement which left many pageant aficionados heartbroken. They wanted to at least find out where Celeste fell short in the contest.

That’s why I didn’t let the chance to pass to hear from US-based Filipina businesswoman and beauty specialist Olivia Quido her opinion in regard to Celeste’s failure to be included in the Top 16 when she recently sat down for a one-one-one in The Interviewer Presents for the Boy Abunda Talk Channel on YouTube. Olivia was one of the judges in the 71st edition of the Miss Universe Pageant, where Celeste was reportedly among the early favorites.

“When I first saw her pictures on Instagram, I found her so beautiful and her winning potential was so high. But during the contest, a lot of candidates really shone on stage,” began Olivia, the CEO of Los Angeles-based O Skin Med Spa, whose skincare brand, The Olivia Quido Skincare, is the official partner of the Miss Universe.

“When Miss Philippines came out on stage, she was beautiful, pero hindi masyadong alam mo ‘yung tinatawag na stage presence? Hindi lumabas masyado ‘yung glow, ‘yung hinahanap namin na glow. Nandoon ‘yung ganda, ‘yung damit maganda, but I would say, well, I don’t know what exact words to use but when I saw her, I was looking for that ‘glow,’ the stage presence and the aura (factors) that the judges were looking for,” she added.

Besting 83 candidates was Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel, who was crowned Miss Universe 2022. Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, on the other hand, was first runner-up.

Olivia recalled how R’Bonney, who is half-Filipino and half-American, turned out as a very strong contender that evening.

“When she came out with a cape, that, for me, really made an impact because she didn’t catch my attention when I initially saw her. But when she appeared on stage that night, I could hear the rest of the judges sigh in admiration because there was something about her na ‘pag labas niya, ang lakas ng dating.”

The way R’Bonney interacted with the audience and the kind of confidence she displayed when she answered the question, Olivia said, made her shine even more.

As a beauty specialist, Olivia defines beauty as something that goes deeper than what is on the outside.

“Beauty, for me, should not just be about (perfect symmetry of) the face, but it should also come from within. I’ve been a partner of Miss U for four years now and I’ve met a lot of beauty queens who have also become my friends. I noticed how many of them truly care for other people since they have advocacies and charities even before joining the pageant. So, from there, you’ll see their beauties on- and off-cameras. That’s real beauty for me.”

Olivia is not only friends with the candidates but she also maintains a beautiful friendship with Miss Universe pageant owner Anne Jakrajutatip. Olivia met Anne prior to the latter’s ownership of the Miss Universe.

“I was in Thailand when Anne invited me to come to her office after learning that I am a skin care partner of Miss U. We became friends after that meeting. We talk every week even if Anne is in Thailand and I’m in the US. Last month, we went to New York, and also to Bali and Vietnam,” she shared.

Admirably, Olivia is never shy about looking back at how she started her career as an esthetician in the US several years ago. It was in 2003 when she put up her first clinic in Artesia, California. Olivia described the place as a tiny space that could only fit two people.

“’Yung likod ko nakadikit sa wall, ‘yung feet ng client nakadikit sa wall. So, you can imagine the size of the place which was originally the kitchen space of the salon. We can only sit face-to-face,” she recalled.

“But I’m grateful to Tita Lodi and Tito Charlie Garcia, the owners of the salon, because they would tell their clients after their haircut to try availing the facial service I was offering. Bago pa lang kasi ako noon and it was so hard to gain people’s trust. Sila Tita Lodi ang nag-sasabi sa clients nila na, ‘Subukan n’yo, magaling ‘yang bata na ‘yan.’ I believe that each one of us has a hero in order for us to get better opportunities. Meron talagang tutulong para magkaroon ka ng pagkakataon na ipakita ‘yung talent mo. At sila ‘yung heroes ko.”

Olivia also shared how she would tirelessly give out flyers to people in supermarkets and even put them on car windshields in the hopes of getting clients. “With the 50 flyers that I gave out, no one called (laughs). And guess how many called when I gave out 100 flyers? One (laughs). Kaya ginalingan ko talaga dahil natuwa rin ako may isa (laughs),” she said.

Los Angeles-based O Skin Med Spa CEO and Miss Universe 2022 judge Olivia Quido with new Miss Universe queen R’Bonney Gabriel during their recent visit to Manila.

All of Olivia’s hard work paid off after two years. At present, Olivia continues to operate O Skin Med Spa in the US and what’s good, she also has 77 distributors of her skin care products who are based in six different countries. She, too, has one warehouse that houses the products ready for shipping all over the world. (Visit oskin.ph for orders. They are also available on Lazada and Shopee.)

Discover more about Olivia as she gamely answered the “What” questions. Read on.

What are you when you’re alone?

“I am quiet.”

What makes you happy?

“Family.”

What hurts you?

“Betrayal.”

What do you know about love?

“Love is unconditional.”

What is it that you still want?

“I want to dream bigger.”

What is it like to be you?

“Generous.”

What is it like to win?

“Fulfilling.”

What is it like to fail?

“It hurts.”

What is the best thing about Olivia Quido?

“I am an evangelist and a follower of Jesus Christ.”

What is the biggest misconception about you?

“Na sosyal ako (laughs).”

What means to you the most?

“Importante sa akin ‘yung trust.”

What is it like to be Olivia right now?

“Contented.”

What is heaven for you?

“Full of forgiven people.”

What is your love language?

“Words.”