'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage joins 'Hunger Games' prequel cast

MANILA, Philippines — American actor Peter Dinklage, best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in "Game of Thrones," has joined the cast of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes."

Dinklage will playing Casca Highbottom, the dean of the Academy that Coriolanus Snow attends and is considered by director Francis Lawrence as one of the most important people in Snow's life before he becomes president of Panem.

“As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’ fate," the filmmaker added.

Lawrence had previously directed the last three "The Hunger Games" movies and will be producing alongside returning producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson for the film currently set to be released in November 2023.

Initially cast in the lead roles were Tom Blyth as the young Snow (Donald Sutherland played the elder presidential version in "The Hunger Games" films) and "West Side Story" breakout star Rachel Zegler as the District 12 tribute he will mentor, Lucy Gray Baird.

Related: Jason Schwartzman to play Caesar Flickerman's ancestor in 'Hunger Games' prequel

Before Dinklage's addition, the most recent cast inclusions were Hunter Schafer as Snow's cousin and companion Tigris and Jason Schwartzman as the titular Games' host Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, ancestor of future host Caesar Flickerman.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" takes place years before Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen became known as the Mockingjay, when an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow becomes the unlikely mentor to Baird for the deadly annual games.

"The Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins released the prequel novel in 2020, five years after "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" came out in cinemas.

Dinklage's "Game of Thrones" role won him the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor (Drama) for a record four times until the show ended its run in 2019. He most recently appeared in a new musical film adaptation of "Cyrano" and the Netflix movie "I Care a Lot."

RELATED: George R.R. Martin says 'The Winds of Winter' may be different from 'Game of Thrones'