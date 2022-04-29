^

Movies

'Hunger Games' prequel in theaters on November 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 12:55pm
'Hunger Games' prequel in theaters on November 2023
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' poster
Lionsgate International

MANILA, Philippines — Movie production studio Lionsgate announced that the "Hunger Games" prequel "Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is slated to release in theaters on November 17, 2023. 

In their presentation at the recent CinemaCon, Lionsgate showed a teaser of the prequel. 

“You’re invited to return to the Games,” read the screen. 

“In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the new film will be produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Lawrence.  

“In this return to 'The Hunger Games,' years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a change in fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12,” Lionsgate sypnosis read. 

The cast, however, are yet to be announced. 

The novel "Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" was released in 2020.

HUNGER GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Review: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum chemistry palpable in 'The Lost City'
8 days ago

Review: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum chemistry palpable in 'The Lost City'

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock is back on the big screen with Channing Tatum in the adventure movie “The Lost Ci...
Movies
fbtw
Michael Cera, Issa Rae among new additions to live-action 'Barbie' movie
12 days ago

Michael Cera, Issa Rae among new additions to live-action 'Barbie' movie

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Oscar-winning actor-director Emerald Fennell are among the new...
Movies
fbtw
Will Ferrell joins cast of live-action 'Barbie' movie led by Margot Robbie
April 12, 2022 - 12:34pm

Will Ferrell joins cast of live-action 'Barbie' movie led by Margot Robbie

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | April 12, 2022 - 12:34pm
The cast of the live-action "Barbie" movie, with Margot Robbie in the titular role, has included veteran comedian Will Ferrell...
Movies
fbtw
'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson joins cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'
April 12, 2022 - 11:53am

'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson joins cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | April 12, 2022 - 11:53am
The "Fast and Furious" franchise is only about to get more marvelous with the inclusion of Oscar-winner Brie Larson in its...
Movies
fbtw
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' review: The magic is still hanging on
April 8, 2022 - 4:14pm

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' review: The magic is still hanging on

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | April 8, 2022 - 4:14pm
Following the events of "The Crimes of Grindelwald," Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore assembles a team led by 'magizoologist' Newt...
Movies
fbtw
'Morbius' review: Jared Leto sucks as a vampire
April 7, 2022 - 12:03pm

'Morbius' review: Jared Leto sucks as a vampire

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | April 7, 2022 - 12:03pm
After suffering numerous delays mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Morbius" starring Jared Leto as the titular character...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with