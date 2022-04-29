'Hunger Games' prequel in theaters on November 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Movie production studio Lionsgate announced that the "Hunger Games" prequel "Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is slated to release in theaters on November 17, 2023.

In their presentation at the recent CinemaCon, Lionsgate showed a teaser of the prequel.

“You’re invited to return to the Games,” read the screen.

“In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the new film will be produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Lawrence.

“In this return to 'The Hunger Games,' years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a change in fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12,” Lionsgate sypnosis read.

The cast, however, are yet to be announced.

The novel "Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" was released in 2020.