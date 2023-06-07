^

'Tuloy pa rin ang tuwa't saya na aming dala': Tito, Vic, Joey, Dabarkads transfer to TV5

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 8:48am
Tito, Vic and Joey
MANILA, Philippines — The trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkards are now Kapatids. 

TV5's MediaQuest Holdings, Inc announced earlier today that TVJ and the Dabarkads have entered into an agreement to produce content for TV5 and other MediaQuest platforms. 

"The deal opens yet another chapter in the long-running, celebrated entertainment careers of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon," MediaQuest said. 

MediaQuest President and CEO Jane Basas said that she's honored that TVJ have agreed to work with them. 

"Our partnership strengthens our ability to continue deliver the best for Filipino viewers here at home and all over the world," Basas said. 

"I'm happy that Tito, Vic and Joey will now call TV5 their home," she added. 

For his part, Tito said that the Dabarkads will continue to bring joy through TV5. 

"We are thankful to our friends at MediaQuest for this fresh start," he said. 

"Dahil sa ating mga Dabarkads na naging Kapatid, tuloy pa rin ang tuwa't saya na aming dala," he added. 

RELATED: TVJ's 'Eat Bulaga' to announce new home; theme song not played in TAPE's new 'Eat Bulaga'

DABARKADS

EAT BULAGA

TVJ
