TVJ's 'Eat Bulaga' to announce new home; theme song not played in TAPE's new 'Eat Bulaga'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 4:50pm
TVJ's 'Eat Bulaga' to announce new home; theme song not played in TAPE's new 'Eat Bulaga'
In this file photo, the hosts of the longest running noon time show "Eat Bulaga" are seen having a good time.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator and long-time host of "Eat Bulaga!" Tito Sotto has announced the noontime variety show may have a new home next month.

In an interview on "The Source" on CNN Philippines, Tito mentioned he and fellow main hosts of "Eat Bulaga!" Joey de Leon and his brother Vic Sotto — collectively known as TVJ — have been involved in discussions with other television networks.

"We have yet to decide. We agreed among ourselves that by June 7 we will be ready to announce," Sotto said. "If things work out the way we want it to, perhaps at least baka the first week of July we would be able to air."

Philstar.com has reached out to Tito for further information on this but the host-politician has yet to respond as of publishing.

A reliable source previously confirmed to Philstar.com that "Eat Bulaga!" is in talks with Bacolod City mayor Albee Benitez for a transfer to rival network TV5.

Last May 31 TVJ caught the public by surprise when they announced live on "Eat Bulaga!" after cutting from reruns that the trio was parting ways with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE), the noontime variety show's producer.

Related: Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

TVJ's departure was quickly followed by the mass resignation of several hosts, talents, and crew including Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, and Ryan Agoncillo.

GMA Network issued a statement expressing how "saddened" they were by the turn of events, noting that it had an ongoing block time agreement with TAPE as "Eat Bulaga!" would be airing on the network until next year.

TAPE issued a similar statement, showing respect for TVJ's decision but said "the success of 'Eat Bulaga!' is not dependent only on three people but on the collaborative efforts of its talents, crew, and loyal viewers.

On June 5, a new batch of hosts consisting of Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar, twins Cassy and Mavy Legaspi, and Alexa Miro were introduced on "Eat Bulaga!"

TAPE executives Jon Jon and Bullet Jalosjos were present at the studio, showing their support.

"'Yung bashing expected naman 'yun. I just hope people can give us and the show a chance," Paolo said of the new "Eat Bulaga!" "Ang goal lang naman namin is magtrabaho at magpasaya ng tao. Wala kaming gustong apakan na tao."

Related: Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar replace Tito, Vic and Joey as 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

Some viewers noticed that the iconic theme song of "Eat Bulaga!" was not played during the June 5 show, which maybe connected to Tito's past comments about who owns the trademark to the show.

Tito previously told Philstar.com that TVJ own the trademark of "Eat Bulaga!" and not TAPE because they are the creators, based on Supreme Court jurisprudence.

According to the database of the World Intellectual Property Organization, there are two pending applications for the trademark registration of "Eat Bulaga!"

The first one filed in end-February this year by TVJ and TAPE co-owner Antonio Tuviera was for Sections 16, 18, 21, 25 (merchandise-related content), and Section 41 for entertainment services. The second one was filed a month later by Joey solely for Section 41.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines has yet to respond to both applications, hence their pending status.

The only active registered trademark is under TAPE for, as Tito also explained, merchandise-related content which expires on June 14, 2023.

RELATED: 'Kami 'yun, hindi TAPE': Tito Sotto says Tito, Vic, Joey own 'Eat Bulaga!' trademark

EAT BULAGA

EAT BULAGA!

JOEY DE LEON

TAPE

TITO SOTTO

TVJ

VIC SOTTO
