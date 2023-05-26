Sheryl Cruz's daughter graduates summa cum laude in US
MANILA, Philippines — Sheryl Cruz is one proud mother as she witnessed her daughter graduate with honors on May 25 (US time) in San Francisco, California.
The actress posted her well-wishes for her daughter who finished her degree in Psychology from the San Francisco State University.
"Wishing you a very bright future filled with opportunities & limitless growth with boundless achievements that will make you a positive, courageous, prosperous, an individual that will exude confidence and grace under pressure with wisdom beyond your years. I’ve seen your sacrifices & hard work; I’m so delighted it paid off so wonderfully," Sheryl wrote on Instagram.
She also greeted her daughter with a birthday message. Ashley turned 22. She is the daughter of the actress with her non-showbiz ex-husband Norman Bustos.
