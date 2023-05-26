^

Sheryl Cruz's daughter graduates summa cum laude in US

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 7:11pm
Sheryl Cruz's daughter graduates summa cum laude in US
Actress Sheryl Cruz attends her daughter, Ashley Bustos' honors convocation ceremony in San Francisco, California, United States on May 25, 2023.
Sheryl Cruz via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Sheryl Cruz is one proud mother as she witnessed her daughter graduate with honors on May 25 (US time) in San Francisco, California. 

The actress posted her well-wishes for her daughter who finished her degree in Psychology from the San Francisco State University. 

"Wishing you a very bright future filled with opportunities & limitless growth with boundless achievements that will make you a positive, courageous, prosperous, an individual that will exude confidence and grace under pressure with wisdom beyond your years. I’ve seen your sacrifices & hard work; I’m so delighted it paid off so wonderfully," Sheryl wrote on Instagram. 

She also greeted her daughter with a birthday message. Ashley turned 22. She is the daughter of the actress with her non-showbiz ex-husband Norman Bustos. 

