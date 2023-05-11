Jason Hernandez posts photo with a girl; Moira dela Torre responds

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users went abuzz after singer Jason Hernandez posted a photo of him with a mystery girl.

In his Instagram story, Jason was seen smiling with a girl wearing a cap, whose arms were wrapped around his shoulders.

Jason, however, didn't caption the photo.

Some social media users believed that Jason is now dating after her breakup with ex-wife Moira dela Torre. Others claimed that the girl on the photo was Moira because they have the same features.

However, Moira was quick to deny that she wasn't the one on the photo after a social media user asked her.

"Ikaw po ba yung kasama ni Jason sa My Day niya? Ayeeeehh.. sanaol may comeback," the netizen asked.

"Hindi po," Moira replied.

Moira also posted a photo with a mystery man recently but was quick to clarify that he was her manager.

The couple separated in 2022 with Jason admitting he had been unfaithful during the marriage.

