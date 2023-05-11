^

Entertainment

Jason Hernandez posts photo with a girl; Moira dela Torre responds

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 4:50pm
Jason Hernandez posts photo with a girl; Moira dela Torre responds
Jason Hernandez with a mystery girl
Jason Hernandez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users went abuzz after singer Jason Hernandez posted a photo of him with a mystery girl. 

In his Instagram story, Jason was seen smiling with a girl wearing a cap, whose arms were wrapped around his shoulders. 

Jason, however, didn't caption the photo. 

Some social media users believed that Jason is now dating after her breakup with ex-wife Moira dela Torre. Others claimed that the girl on the photo was Moira because they have the same features. 

However, Moira was quick to deny that she wasn't the one on the photo after a social media user asked her. 

"Ikaw po ba yung kasama ni Jason sa My Day niya? Ayeeeehh.. sanaol may comeback," the netizen asked. 

"Hindi po," Moira replied. 

Moira also posted a photo with a mystery man recently but was quick to clarify that he was her manager. 

The couple separated in 2022 with Jason admitting he had been unfaithful during the marriage. 

RELATED: 'Okay lang ‘yun': Jason Hernandez on Moira Dela Torre taking a swipe at him in her songs

JASON HERNANDEZ

MOIRA DELA TORRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon challenged his co-hosts to sing the theme song of their rival noontime show "It's Showtim...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip revealed that she apologized to Catriona Gray but refused to elaborate...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Suportado namin ni Joey&rsquo;: Vic Sotto reacts to Tito Sotto&rsquo;s &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; revelations

‘Suportado namin ni Joey’: Vic Sotto reacts to Tito Sotto’s ‘Eat Bulaga’ revelations

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
“Eat Bulaga” host Vic Sotto agrees with everything that his brother and co-host Tito Sotto revealed in Nelson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Olivia Quido supports Miss Universe Phl pageant

Olivia Quido supports Miss Universe Phl pageant

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Filipino-American beauty expert Olivia Quido is in town to support the Miss Universe Philippines happening on May 13 at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The actor said he will never maltreat or look down on anyone because he experienced being at the lowest point in his life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Snooky Serna nearly eloped with 'first love' Albert Martinez if not for his asthma

Snooky Serna nearly eloped with 'first love' Albert Martinez if not for his asthma

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actress Snooky Serna revealed that she and ex-boyfriend nearly eloped when she was just 15 years old, if not for an asthma...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan eyeing return in 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan eyeing return in 'Freaky Friday' sequel

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
A sequel to Disney's 2003 comedy "Freak Friday" is in the works, with Lindsay Lohan and newly-minted Oscar winner Jamie Lee...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ang dami naming pinagdaanan': Claudine Barretto bares friendship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos

'Ang dami naming pinagdaanan': Claudine Barretto bares friendship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actress Claudine Barretto opened up on her relationship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Daesang winner Park Eun Bin returns to Manila for June fan meet

Daesang winner Park Eun Bin returns to Manila for June fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Fresh from winning the Daesang at last month's Baeksang Arts Awards 2023, Park Eun-bin is coming back to Manila for a fan...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Cattleya Killer' starring Arjo Atayde debuts official trailer, release date

WATCH: 'Cattleya Killer' starring Arjo Atayde debuts official trailer, release date

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actor-politician Arjo Atayde becomes embroiled in internal turmoil as a murderous past resurfaces in the trailer of Prime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with