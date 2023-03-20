'Okay lang â€˜yun': Jason Hernandez on Moira Dela Torre taking a swipe at him in her songs

'Okay lang ‘yun': Jason Hernandez on Moira Dela Torre taking a swipe at him in her songs

In this undated post, estranged couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez are with their dogs, Caramel and Pochi.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jason Marvin Hernandez revealed that it is okay with him if his estranged wife, singer Moira Dela Torre takes a swipe at him in her songs.

In an interview with the media during the launch of GMA-7's upcoming show "The Write One," the singer said he deserved it. Hernandez wrote and sang "Oras," the show's official sound track.

“May mga details lang na iba, pero okay lang ‘yun. Ganu’n kasi ako, e. Never n’yo maririnig na gaganti ako," he said.

“Naniniwala kasi ako na si God na bahala sa kanya. Siya na ‘yung mag-aano… I really don’t need to defend (myself pa),” he added.

He also said that he's not affected by bashers.

“Hindi ako affected kasi hindi ko sila kilala. Never ako sumagot. Hindi ko sila masisisi, kasi they know one side of the story. Ako rin naman, ako ang nagsasalita,” he said.

“I’d rather be private,” he added.

The singer said that he is now living a simple life in El Nido, Palawan.

“Dapat vacation lang. Now I’m staying for the last seven months. Tapos, ang dami kong naging tropa du’n. Ang dami kong naging kaibigan, I just go here ‘pag may event, recording,” he said.

“Doon ko na-realize na you don’t need a lot of things pala para maging masaya. Limang t-shirts, dalawang shorts, apat na briefs, okay na. Ang saya! Sobrang saya,” he added.

