^

Entertainment

WATCH: 'Cattleya Killer' starring Arjo Atayde debuts official trailer, release date

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 12:47pm
WATCH: 'Cattleya Killer' starring Arjo Atayde debuts official trailer, release date
Arjo Atayde in "Cattleya Killer"
Prime Video / released

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-politician Arjo Atayde becomes embroiled in internal turmoil as a murderous past resurfaces in the trailer of Prime Video's upcoming series "Cattleya Killer," which serves as a sequel to the 1996 psychological thriller "Sa Aking Mga Kamay."

The trailer introduces Arjo as National Bureau of Investigation agent Anton de la Rosa, son of deputy director Joven (Christopher de Leon, reprising his role from the 1996 film) who years earlier cracked infamous Cattleya Killer case of Gene Rivera (then played by Aga Muhlach).

Anton's older brother Benjie — then played by child actor Karl Angelo Legaspi and now by Jake Cuenca — runs a foundation for traumatized women, likely because of Gene Rivera's serial pattern which involved his family.

A body has been discovered with a cattleya flower left behind, a mark of the long-dead Cattleya Killer, which only spirals the three men into personal disturbance especially Anton, whose intentions for joining the force are questioned.

Beyond trying to figure out if the murderer is a copycat or Rivera reborn, Anton is facing confusion, nightmares, and dark thoughts. It doesn't help that narration notes the new killer does a clean job, as if they were a cop.

"Cattleya Killer" is the first series collaboration between Prime Video and ABS-CBN, the latter also a producer with Arjo's Nathan Studios.

"Crime stories have always been fan favorites, proven by the success of different true-crime series across different formats and territories," said ABS-CBN International Production head. "And for us, 'Cattleya Killer' is another must-watch, as it tackles the dark human psyche. It also showcases issues rooted in family, government, and society."

Starring with Atayde, de Leon, and Cuenca are Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jane Oineza, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, and Arjo's sister Ria. Director Dan Villegas helms the series from a script by Dodo Dayao.

The six-episode series premieres on Prime Video in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other selected territories on June 1. — Video from Prime Video Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Arjo Atayde's 'Cattleya Killer' premieres in Cannes

ARJO ATAYDE

CHRISTOPHER DE LEON

JAKE CUENCA

PRIME VIDEO

SA AKING MGA KAMAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon challenged his co-hosts to sing the theme song of their rival noontime show "It's Showtim...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip revealed that she apologized to Catriona Gray but refused to elaborate...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Suportado namin ni Joey&rsquo;: Vic Sotto reacts to Tito Sotto&rsquo;s &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; revelations

‘Suportado namin ni Joey’: Vic Sotto reacts to Tito Sotto’s ‘Eat Bulaga’ revelations

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
“Eat Bulaga” host Vic Sotto agrees with everything that his brother and co-host Tito Sotto revealed in Nelson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Olivia Quido supports Miss Universe Phl pageant

Olivia Quido supports Miss Universe Phl pageant

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Filipino-American beauty expert Olivia Quido is in town to support the Miss Universe Philippines happening on May 13 at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The actor said he will never maltreat or look down on anyone because he experienced being at the lowest point in his life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Ang dami naming pinagdaanan': Claudine Barretto bares friendship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos

'Ang dami naming pinagdaanan': Claudine Barretto bares friendship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress Claudine Barretto opened up on her relationship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Daesang winner Park Eun Bin returns to Manila for June fan meet

Daesang winner Park Eun Bin returns to Manila for June fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Fresh from winning the Daesang at last month's Baeksang Arts Awards 2023, Park Eun-bin is coming back to Manila for a fan...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Best national directors in the world!&rsquo;: Miss Universe owner praises Empire PH amid rumored selling of Miss Universe Philippines to GMA

‘Best national directors in the world!’: Miss Universe owner praises Empire PH amid rumored selling of Miss Universe Philippines to GMA

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
“I don’t think that’s true.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton expecting first baby

Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton expecting first baby

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Celebrity couple Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton are expecting their first baby. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Call me and say Helloooo Universe!': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip gives Esther Swan a send-off in Manila

'Call me and say Helloooo Universe!': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip gives Esther Swan a send-off in Manila

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip of JKN Global blew a kiss as a send-off to Miss Universe Talent and Creatives...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with