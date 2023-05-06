Lovi Poe reveals Coco Martin helped her overcome shyness

MANILA, Philippines — If there was one thing that actress Lovi Poe wishes she could emulate from her 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo" character Mokang, it is being outspoken.

The actress was asked what characteristics of Mokang she admires and would incorporate into herself. She and the rest of the cast were recently gathered for the show's press conference.

"I wish I was as outspoken as she is," said Lovi, admitting she is reserved and keep things to herself. "Siya talaga, she takes it as it is and sasabihin niya ang gusto niyang sabihin."

Portraying Mokang taught her to be less shy, she said. She attritubutes it to her co-star, writer and director Coco Martin, whose suggestions helped her come out of her shell.

Among the things that Coco asked her to try were dancing and changing the way she moves while shooting scenes.

"I've always felt na hindrance ko as an actor kasi nahihiya ako," Lovi continued. "So dahil na-break niya 'yung wall na 'yun, I'm free to do anything."

The actress used as an example how she would only act funny when surrounded by friends, but now she doesn't care, "Now it's not gonna happen, thanks Mokang."

Lovi's father, the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr., actually originated the role in the 1986 movie the show is based on. The late action star played Baldo on the big screen, but the main character's name was changed to Tanggol for the series adaptation.

