^

Entertainment

Lovi Poe reveals Coco Martin helped her overcome shyness

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 9:27am
Lovi Poe reveals Coco Martin helped her overcome shyness
Lovi Poe and Coco Martin.
Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — If there was one thing that actress Lovi Poe wishes she could emulate from her 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo" character Mokang, it is being outspoken.

The actress was asked what characteristics of Mokang she admires and would incorporate into herself. She and the rest of the cast were recently gathered for the show's press conference. 

"I wish I was as outspoken as she is," said Lovi, admitting she is reserved and keep things to herself. "Siya talaga, she takes it as it is and sasabihin niya ang gusto niyang sabihin."

Portraying Mokang taught her to be less shy, she said. She attritubutes it to her co-star, writer and director Coco Martin, whose suggestions helped her come out of her shell.

Among the things that Coco asked her to try were dancing and changing the way she moves while shooting scenes.

"I've always felt na hindrance ko as an actor kasi nahihiya ako," Lovi continued. "So dahil na-break niya 'yung wall na 'yun, I'm free to do anything."

The actress used as an example how she would only act funny when surrounded by friends, but now she doesn't care, "Now it's not gonna happen, thanks Mokang."

Lovi's father, the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr., actually originated the role in the 1986 movie the show is based on. The late action star played Baldo on the big screen, but the main character's name was changed to Tanggol for the series adaptation.

RELATED: 'Batang Quiapo' star Coco Martin shares personal view on work-life balance

BATANG QUIAPO

COCO MARTIN

LOVI POE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Universe na lang, 'wag na Miss': Gloria Diaz explains why she doesn't agree with new Miss Universe rules

'Universe na lang, 'wag na Miss': Gloria Diaz explains why she doesn't agree with new Miss Universe rules

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz shared her ideas on Miss Universe Organization's expanded eligibility rule that now includes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Xander Ford hurt by no-shows at son's baptism

Xander Ford hurt by no-shows at son's baptism

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Social media personality Xander Ford's baby was baptized recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Iza Calzado is keeping it cool in her new mommy era

Iza Calzado is keeping it cool in her new mommy era

By MJ Marfori | 10 hours ago
Fresh from giving birth just three months ago, new mom and one of the country’s most prominent actresses, Iza Calzado,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrities getting bashed is proof of effectiveness &mdash; John Estrada

Celebrities getting bashed is proof of effectiveness — John Estrada

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" actor John Estrada shared his opinion on actors getting bashed by the public because of the roles they...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nagpapraktis na': Celeb moms 'tap' Maris Racal after viral babysitting post

'Nagpapraktis na': Celeb moms 'tap' Maris Racal after viral babysitting post

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Maris Racal's photos taking care of a baby aboard a flight drew positive and witty remarks from fans and fellow celebri...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US director Damien Chazelle to head Venice Film Festival jury

US director Damien Chazelle to head Venice Film Festival jury

By Agence France-Presse | 52 minutes ago
US director Damien Chazelle, best known for the Oscar-winning "La La Land," will lead the jury of the upcoming Venice...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Dong-wook, Kim Bum on what to expect from Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

Lee Dong-wook, Kim Bum on what to expect from Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 10 hours ago
The South Korean fantasy series Tale of the Nine Tailed is returning for a second season but this time around, it’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Glaiza de Castro, Mike Tan team up for another family series

Glaiza de Castro, Mike Tan team up for another family series

By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
Glaiza de Castro and Mike Tan display once more their flair for essaying characters with multi-faceted and layered storylines...
Entertainment
fbtw
EXO's Sehun figures in love triangle in new high school drama

EXO's Sehun figures in love triangle in new high school drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
For his next series, EXO's Sehun shows the moves on the court as a basketball heartthrob while trading banters -- and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kendra Kramer opens up about joining pageants

Kendra Kramer opens up about joining pageants

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 17 hours ago
We all knew her as a charming little girl and a very pretty kiddie model.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with