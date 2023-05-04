WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla viral sweet video at Cathy Garcia-Molina's wedding

MANILA, Philippines — It is often said that those who get the garter and the bouquet in a wedding are bound to tie the knot next. Will this be the case for reel-and-real-life couple, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla?

Kathryn and Daniel, or also known as KathNiel, were among the celebrity guests at the beach wedding of their favorite director, Cathy Garcia-Molina, to cinematographer Louie Sampana earlier this week.

Garcia-Molina directed the two actors in the movies "She's Dating the Gangster" and "The Hows of Us."

KathNiel's close friend, actor Janus del Prado, posted several photos and videos from the ceremony, including the video of Daniel putting the garter on the legs of Kathryn, as was customary in many wedding ceremonies.

Janus and another actor, Joross Gamboa, can be heard egging on Daniel to place the garter higher on Kathryn's thigh, but Daniel refused and remarked, "Conservative ako, pre!"

In another video uploaded by a certain Chandria Dee, a guest was heard teasing Daniel about Kathryn getting the bridal bouquet.

"DJ (Daniel's nickname), nakuha! Paano ba 'yan?" the guest was heard asking Daniel, who was chilling and standing in one corner.

The 28-year-old actor replied, "Bukas na bukas din!"

Other celebrity guests spotted at Garcia-Molina's wedding were Ian Veneracion and Alden Richards.

RELATED: 'Not soon, pero soon': Daniel Padilla wants to get married before turning 30