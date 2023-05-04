^

Entertainment

WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla viral sweet video at Cathy Garcia-Molina's wedding

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 11:48am

MANILA, Philippines — It is often said that those who get the garter and the bouquet in a wedding are bound to tie the knot next. Will this be the case for reel-and-real-life couple, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla?

Kathryn and Daniel, or also known as KathNiel, were among the celebrity guests at the beach wedding of their favorite director, Cathy Garcia-Molina, to cinematographer Louie Sampana earlier this week. 

Garcia-Molina directed the two actors in the movies "She's Dating the Gangster" and "The Hows of Us." 

KathNiel's close friend, actor Janus del Prado, posted several photos and videos from the ceremony, including the video of Daniel putting the garter on the legs of Kathryn, as was customary in many wedding ceremonies.

Janus and another actor, Joross Gamboa, can be heard egging on Daniel to place the garter higher on Kathryn's thigh, but Daniel refused and remarked, "Conservative ako, pre!" 

In another video uploaded by a certain Chandria Dee, a guest was heard teasing Daniel about Kathryn getting the bridal bouquet. 

"DJ (Daniel's nickname), nakuha! Paano ba 'yan?" the guest was heard asking Daniel, who was chilling and standing in one corner. 

The 28-year-old actor replied, "Bukas na bukas din!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chandria Dee (@ching_dee_)

Other celebrity guests spotted at Garcia-Molina's wedding were Ian Veneracion and Alden Richards. 

RELATED: 'Not soon, pero soon': Daniel Padilla wants to get married before turning 30

DANIEL PADILLA

DIRECTOR CATHY GARCIA-MOLINA

KATHNIEL

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I acknowledge them': Ellen Adarna says she already met ex John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos

'I acknowledge them': Ellen Adarna says she already met ex John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she already met her ex-partner John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood stars among nominees at 2023 Tony Awards

Hollywood stars among nominees at 2023 Tony Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The 2023 Tony Awards nominations were led by musical "Some Like It Hot" with 13 nods, while several Hollywood actors also...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga begins rehearsal for Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'

Lea Salonga begins rehearsal for Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Broadway star Lea Salonga has began rehearsing for the musical “Here Lies Love.”
Entertainment
fbtw
'Universe na lang, 'wag na Miss': Gloria Diaz explains why she doesn't agree with new Miss Universe rules

'Universe na lang, 'wag na Miss': Gloria Diaz explains why she doesn't agree with new Miss Universe rules

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 21 hours ago
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz shared her ideas on Miss Universe Organization's expanded eligibility rule that now includes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angeline Quinto shares love story, life as a mommy

Angeline Quinto shares love story, life as a mommy

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
Angeline Quinto said that when her adoptive mom, Sylvia “Mama Bob” Quinto, passed away, she lost all desire to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Raffa Castro prefers not to reveal face of baby with Joaquin Domagoso even if many people have shown it

Raffa Castro prefers not to reveal face of baby with Joaquin Domagoso even if many people have shown it

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 minutes ago
Raffa Castro, for one, has chosen not to reveal the face of her one-year-old son, Scott, with actor Joaquin Domagoso.
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS, Harry Styles fans have most tattoos of their favorite artists &mdash; study

BTS, Harry Styles fans have most tattoos of their favorite artists — study

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Fans of K-pop group BTS, better known as ARMY, and of British singer Harry Styles have gotten the most tattoos of their favorite...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Gunn gives Guardians of the Galaxy an emotional last ride

James Gunn gives Guardians of the Galaxy an emotional last ride

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 12 hours ago
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy has taken its third and final ride into the big screen, and no one perhaps would...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Weeknd and other Spotify &lsquo;billionaires&rsquo;

The Weeknd and other Spotify ‘billionaires’

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
There are lists and there are lists and I just came across one that is a total delight. The List of the Most Streamed Songs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera, Morissette Amon make new musical combination

Martin Nievera, Morissette Amon make new musical combination

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Martin, the Concert King, and Morissette, Asia’s Phoenix, are thrilled to share their gifts of singing and storytelling...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with