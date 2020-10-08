'Not soon, pero soon': Daniel Padilla wants to get married before turning 30

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla plans to tie the knot in the coming three or four years before hitting his 30s.

The 25-year-old revealed this tidbit during the media conference for his digital concert “Apollo” this coming Sunday.

“Ang nakikita ko kasi talaga siguro after 3 or 4 years, basta before ako mag-30. ‘Yun ang gusto ko. Ayaw ko masyadong patagalin na umabot na sa range ng 30, kasi 'pag tumapak na ng 30, ambilis na naman. So sana before 30 maging swabe na ang lahat at matuloy ang kasal,” the actor-singer told reporters Tuesday.

Daniel said that over the lockdown, he and Kathryn had been feeling the adulting stage. The couple is already managing their own finances and other needs.

“So doon ko nakikita kay Kathryn na handa na siya. Handa na siya maging asawa ko,” he quipped.

Daniel also responded to marriage rumors that arose over the cryptic posts of the couple’s mothers Min Bernardo and Karla Estrada, which turned out to be a promotional gimmick for their upcoming sitcom.

RELATED: Married? Engaged? Friend reveals meaning behind KathNiel moms' cryptic posts

“Siyempre doon sa ginagawa naming show, gano'n ang tema. Pero kami ni Kathryn, hindi pa. Not soon, pero soon.”

Produced by ABS-CBN’s Star Events and Daniel's own production house, Johnny Moonlight, “Apollo” is exclusively happening on KTX.ph this October 11 (Sunday).

It will be Daniel’s first-ever digital show featuring his musical journey from the time he headlined his first solo concert “Daniel: Live!” in 2013 to his last major gig “D4” held in 2018, to be narrated through some of his music, favorite classics, and today’s hottest hits.

Joining the “Mabagal” singer as a special guest is Jose Carlito led by band frontman and Daniel’s brother JC Padilla.

"Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience" is the first of many exclusive virtual gigs Star Events is coming up to give Kapamilya fans extraordinary musical experiences online with their favorite performers in place of live events.

The concert is part of ABS-CBN’s latest digital entertainment experience offerings for Kapamilyas after the successful launch of Kapamilya Online Live. It also follows the feat of previous KTX.ph virtual events such as "Hello Stranger: The Finale Fancon," Jed Madela's "New Normal," JaMill's "Tayo Hanggang Dulo," and K Brosas' “20k20.”

Grab your tickets to “Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience” via ktx.ph. Tickets are sold for only P499 to experience this one-of-a-kind pre-holiday show.