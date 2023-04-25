'Voltes V: Legacy' to continue showing in cinemas, gets 9.2 rating in IMDb

MANILA, Philippines — Director Mark Reyes announced that the "Voltes V: Legacy: The Cinematic Experience" theatrical run is extended until May 2.

The show, however, will be shown in select cinemas.

"Here we goooo…. Salamat mga Kapuso at mga Batang 80’s at 90’s!" Mark captioned his post.

"Voltes V Legacy" will be shown in SM Aura, SM BF Paranaque, SM CDO Downtown, SM Clark, SM Dasmarinas, SM Davao, SM East Ortigas, SM Fairview, SM Grand Central, SM Legazpi, SM Mall of Asia, SM Manila, SM Marikina, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Olongapo Central, SM Seaside, SM Southmall, SM Sta. Mesa and SM Telabastagan.

Since its release last April 19, both fans and critics of the show have shown positive comments about the show.

According to popular movie site IMDb.com, "Voltes V: Legacy: The Cinematic Experience" has a score of 9.2 out of 10 where 72.1 percent of the users rated the show as perfect 10.

"Voltes V Legacy The Cinematic Experience is a must-see for all Filipinos, especially if you're a fan of the anime and the genre. Even if you're not a fan, this is truly historic because I believe this will be the game changer for Philippine cinema and TV, much like the movie RRR opened the door wide for Indian cinema,” rvalmeida wrote on IMDb.

