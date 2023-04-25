^

Entertainment

Seth Fedelin to Francine Diaz: 'Ikaw ang Miss Universe ko'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 5:29pm
Seth Fedelin to Francine Diaz: 'Ikaw ang Miss Universe ko'
Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz showed their love and appreciation for each other. 

In an episode of "Magandang Buhay," the "Dirty Linen" stars were asked what kind of award they wanted to give each other. 

“Ako po ang ibibigay kong award kay Seth ay 'King of Making Me Happy,'" Francine said. 

"Kasi si Seth very effortless for him and for me rin na pasayahin niya. Hindi niya kailangang mag-effort ng super para maging happy ako parang natural na lang,” she added. 

Seth, meanwhile, has similarly nice words for his current love team partner.

“Para sa akin ikaw ang Queen of Universe. In short ikaw ang Miss Universe ko. Kasi kumbaga kapag kasama kita ay nararamdaman ko ang lahat ng emosyon," said the young actor. 

“Kinikilig ako, natutuwa ako. Minsan nanginginig, lahat, minsan napapalungkot niya ako. So lahat ng energy ng universe ay nasa ‘yo,” he added. 

The actor was recently named the new ambassador of Filipino clothing brand BNY, along with actress Althea Ablan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BNY (@bnyjeansph)

"I'm grateful to be a part of the BNY family," Seth said. "I would like to use my platform to promote and support local brands. I want to encourage my fellow Filipinos to support local brands," he said. 

BNY Jeans is no stranger to celebrity ambassadors. The brand has tapped Barbie Forteza, Heaven Peralejo and Joshua Garcia in the past. For its 2023 summer campaign, the brand said it wanted ambassadors who embody its values, style and essence. Seth and Althea were chosen due to their personalities, which was a crucial factor in tapping them as the brand's newest ambassadors. 

RELATEDSeth Fedelin asks to stop bashing Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz

FRANCINE DIAZ

SETH FEDELIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eric Quizon warns public vs Banayad Whisky

Eric Quizon warns public vs Banayad Whisky

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Erik Quizon reminded the public that the Banayad Whisky available online is not associated with his late dad Dolph...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Julia Clarete back for good?

Is Julia Clarete back for good?

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Singer, actress and Eat Bulaga co-host Julia Clarete surprised fans when she, with son Sebastian in tow, left the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
BGYO ready to own the stage in Be Us album showcase

BGYO ready to own the stage in Be Us album showcase

By Kane Errol Choa | 18 hours ago
After earning millions of streams, topping various charts, and consistently growing its fanbase, BGYO continues to forge...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano in next 'Crazy Rich Asians'? Actress meets Kevin Kwan, 'Yellow Rose' director in New York

Liza Soberano in next 'Crazy Rich Asians'? Actress meets Kevin Kwan, 'Yellow Rose' director in New York

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Fans are abuzz with Liza Soberano's potential projects after she is seen in a photo with "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay to release collab with K-pop artist

Maymay to release collab with K-pop artist

18 hours ago
Maymay Entrata is teaming up with Korean rapper-singer-songwriter Wooseok for her upcoming single Autodeadma, which will be...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Voltes V: Legacy' to continue showing in cinemas, gets 9.2 rating in IMDb

'Voltes V: Legacy' to continue showing in cinemas, gets 9.2 rating in IMDb

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Director Mark Reyes announced that the "Voltes V: Legacy: The Cinematic Experience" theatrical run is extended until May...
Entertainment
fbtw
Frontrunners, dark horses make it to Miss Universe Philippines 2023 swimsuit challenge top 5

Frontrunners, dark horses make it to Miss Universe Philippines 2023 swimsuit challenge top 5

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
After a week's extension, the top five winners of Miss Universe Philippines 2023's Avana swimsuit challenge have been re...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sheryn Regis' daughter comes out as bisexual like her mom

Sheryn Regis' daughter comes out as bisexual like her mom

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Sheryn Regis' daughter Sweety Echiverri has also came out as bisexual like her mom. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Burara&rsquo;? Bianca Gonzalez shares home organizing cheat sheet
Exclusive

‘Burara’? Bianca Gonzalez shares home organizing cheat sheet

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Are you “burara” like the self-confessed Bianca Gonzalez-Intal?
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;JC Intal is more organized&rsquo;: Bianca Gonzalez admits to being &lsquo;burara&rsquo;

‘JC Intal is more organized’: Bianca Gonzalez admits to being ‘burara’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
“Pinoy Big Brother” seasoned host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal might still look like an angel all these years and two...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with