Seth Fedelin to Francine Diaz: 'Ikaw ang Miss Universe ko'

MANILA, Philippines — Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz showed their love and appreciation for each other.

In an episode of "Magandang Buhay," the "Dirty Linen" stars were asked what kind of award they wanted to give each other.

“Ako po ang ibibigay kong award kay Seth ay 'King of Making Me Happy,'" Francine said.

"Kasi si Seth very effortless for him and for me rin na pasayahin niya. Hindi niya kailangang mag-effort ng super para maging happy ako parang natural na lang,” she added.

Seth, meanwhile, has similarly nice words for his current love team partner.

“Para sa akin ikaw ang Queen of Universe. In short ikaw ang Miss Universe ko. Kasi kumbaga kapag kasama kita ay nararamdaman ko ang lahat ng emosyon," said the young actor.

“Kinikilig ako, natutuwa ako. Minsan nanginginig, lahat, minsan napapalungkot niya ako. So lahat ng energy ng universe ay nasa ‘yo,” he added.

The actor was recently named the new ambassador of Filipino clothing brand BNY, along with actress Althea Ablan.

"I'm grateful to be a part of the BNY family," Seth said. "I would like to use my platform to promote and support local brands. I want to encourage my fellow Filipinos to support local brands," he said.

BNY Jeans is no stranger to celebrity ambassadors. The brand has tapped Barbie Forteza, Heaven Peralejo and Joshua Garcia in the past. For its 2023 summer campaign, the brand said it wanted ambassadors who embody its values, style and essence. Seth and Althea were chosen due to their personalities, which was a crucial factor in tapping them as the brand's newest ambassadors.

