^

Entertainment

Seth Fedelin asks to stop bashing Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 12:51pm
Seth Fedelin asks to stop bashing Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz
Andrea Brillantes and Seth Federlin in an image posted on Instagram on 2021.
Andrea Brillantes via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Seth Fedelin asked the public to stop bashing ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes and current love team partner Francine Diaz. 

Seth said he has been reading hate comments against the two caused by issues which were not true.  

"Kasi 'yung dalawa pong babae, wala pong kasalanan. May mga nababasa akong hate comments about kay Blythe, hindi po totoo. May nababasa akong hate comments kay Francine, hindi rin po totoo,” Seth told PEP.

"Hindi niyo po alam ang totoo, so lubayan ninyo na po sila. Mga babae po ang mga 'yun. Rumespeto po kayo sa mga babae, dahil 'pag hindi niyo nirerespeto ang mga babae, hindi niyo rin nirerespeto ang nanay niyo. 'Yun na lang ang isipin niyo," he added. 

Andrea and Francine had a controversy last January after photos of Seth and Francine spending New Year’s Eve together circulated on different social media sites. Seth said he already apologized to the two girls. 

"Nag-sorry ako. Pero alam mo 'yun, na hindi lang ako sa kanya [Andrea] nag-sorry, nag-sorry ako sa lahat ng taong nadamay. Gusto ko ring i-clarify dito na nag-sorry ako kay Francine kasi may mga nadamay,” Seth said.

"Alam namin ang totoo and walang may kasalanan sa nangyari. Sa lahat na lang — 'di lang SethDrea or FranSeth fans — siguro sa lahat ng tao, tama na po 'yung issue,” he added. 

RELATED'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

ANDREA BRILLANTES

FRANCINE DIAZ

SETH FEDELIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Ella Cruz revealed that she was hurt by the tweets of her screen mother Pokwang while she appreciated the concern of Agot...
Entertainment
fbtw
Direk Paul Soriano shares what to expect at Pres. Marcos&rsquo; first SONA

Direk Paul Soriano shares what to expect at Pres. Marcos’ first SONA

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
From directing campaign commercials to serving as creative consultant at the presidential inauguration, filmmaker Paul Soriano...
Entertainment
fbtw
Revenge travel with Celebrity Beyond

Revenge travel with Celebrity Beyond

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
During a small dinner get-together with friends at the residence of TV executive Law Tan three months ago, cruise connoisseur...
Entertainment
fbtw
Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas candidates presented their respective national costume creations before a jam-packed crowd at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas candidates presented their respective national costume creations before a jam-packed crowd at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla begin filming in 'Crash Landing on You' location

Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla begin filming in 'Crash Landing on You' location

By Jan Milo Severo | 54 minutes ago
Actors Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla began shooting their upcoming movie "Unravel" in Switzerland. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
Fan favorites and frontrunners sizzled in Justin Aliman's swimwear during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Parade of Beauties...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;This is now&rsquo;: Heart Evangelista on SONA 2022 OOTD

‘This is now’: Heart Evangelista on SONA 2022 OOTD

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Actress Heart Evangelista showed her red carpet entry hours before the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ogag' star Caloy Alde dies at 60

'Ogag' star Caloy Alde dies at 60

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Veteran comedian Caloy Alde died recently. He was 60. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Mahika makes magic for Adie and Janine Berdin

Mahika makes magic for Adie and Janine Berdin

By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
There is magic in the air and it happened so unexpectedly. Adie and Janine Berdin, two young singers and composers, had already...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with