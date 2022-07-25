Seth Fedelin asks to stop bashing Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz

Andrea Brillantes and Seth Federlin in an image posted on Instagram on 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Seth Fedelin asked the public to stop bashing ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes and current love team partner Francine Diaz.

Seth said he has been reading hate comments against the two caused by issues which were not true.

"Kasi 'yung dalawa pong babae, wala pong kasalanan. May mga nababasa akong hate comments about kay Blythe, hindi po totoo. May nababasa akong hate comments kay Francine, hindi rin po totoo,” Seth told PEP.

"Hindi niyo po alam ang totoo, so lubayan ninyo na po sila. Mga babae po ang mga 'yun. Rumespeto po kayo sa mga babae, dahil 'pag hindi niyo nirerespeto ang mga babae, hindi niyo rin nirerespeto ang nanay niyo. 'Yun na lang ang isipin niyo," he added.

Andrea and Francine had a controversy last January after photos of Seth and Francine spending New Year’s Eve together circulated on different social media sites. Seth said he already apologized to the two girls.

"Nag-sorry ako. Pero alam mo 'yun, na hindi lang ako sa kanya [Andrea] nag-sorry, nag-sorry ako sa lahat ng taong nadamay. Gusto ko ring i-clarify dito na nag-sorry ako kay Francine kasi may mga nadamay,” Seth said.

"Alam namin ang totoo and walang may kasalanan sa nangyari. Sa lahat na lang — 'di lang SethDrea or FranSeth fans — siguro sa lahat ng tao, tama na po 'yung issue,” he added.

