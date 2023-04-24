^

Entertainment

Instagram official? Marco Gumabao calls Cristine Reyes 'my home'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 6:22pm
Instagram official? Marco Gumabao calls Cristine Reyes 'my home'
Christine Reyes and Marco Gumabao
Marco Gumabao via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Marco Gumabao shared several sweet photos of him and actress Cristine Reyes on Instagram Monday.

One photo shows Marco hugging Cristine while giving her a kiss on the cheek while they are sitting on a sandy surface.

Another shows them crossing a street while holding hands, while another is an instant film posted on a metallic board with a pink sticky note beside it. "Ha Ha Ha. Love You," was written on the note with a big smiley face. 

"You are my home and my adventure all at once," Marco captioned the post, which also tagged the actress. It also appears on her Instagram account. 

Last month, Marco neither confirmed nor denied the romance rumors between him and Cristine during the press conference of his movie "Baby Boy, Baby Girl."

“Basta you’ll find out when the time is right. Hindi naman sa hindi pa right time [ngayon] pero siguro, we’re just enjoying ‘yung time namin na kami muna, na wala munang nakiki-usyoso.

“Happy naman kami sa tahimik na buhay. Hindi naman kami nagde-deny ni Cristine. Of course, napag-usapan na rin namin 'to. We’re not denying anything… Parang mas masarap lang na private at walang nakiki-ano.

“Ayoko munang magsabi ng mga label-label na ganyan. For me, labels put a lot of pressure on your relationship. Basta ako, kaming dalawa, happy kami,” he said.

Cristine and Marco starred in the Darryl Yap flick "Martyr or Murderer." 

RELATED: 'Happy kami': Marco Gumabao on rumored relationship with Cristine Reyes

CRISTINE REYES

MARCO GUMABAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eric Quizon warns public vs Banayad Whisky

Eric Quizon warns public vs Banayad Whisky

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Actor Erik Quizon reminded the public that the Banayad Whisky available online is not associated with his late dad Dolph...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Julia Clarete back for good?

Is Julia Clarete back for good?

By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Singer, actress and Eat Bulaga co-host Julia Clarete surprised fans when she, with son Sebastian in tow, left the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria underwent sensuality workshop before viral kissing scene

Joshua Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria underwent sensuality workshop before viral kissing scene

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria reacted on her upcoming series "Unbreak My Heart's" viral trailer.
Entertainment
fbtw
'You are the reason I can't give up': Kris Aquino shares heartfelt birthday message for son Bimby

'You are the reason I can't give up': Kris Aquino shares heartfelt birthday message for son Bimby

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Kris Aquino called her son, James Carlos "Bimby" Yap, Jr., an "obedient, masipag mag homework and unspoiled" child in a lengthy...
Entertainment
fbtw
'If not us, who, when?': Director Mark Reyes addresses reactions, critics of 'Voltes V Legacy'
play

'If not us, who, when?': Director Mark Reyes addresses reactions, critics of 'Voltes V Legacy'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Despite the technical glitch on the first day, reactions on the cinematic release has been generally positive so far in several...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bea Alonzo reveals hypothyroidism reason for weight gain

Bea Alonzo reveals hypothyroidism reason for weight gain

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The actress disclosed on her YouTube vlog that she was recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism.
Entertainment
fbtw
Canadian producer says Morissette is Regine Velasquez's 'rightful successor'

Canadian producer says Morissette is Regine Velasquez's 'rightful successor'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Canadian producer Ovela thinks that Morissette Amon is the "rightful successor" to Regine Velasquez's "throne....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Super Mario' fights off 'Evil Dead' to stay on top in North America

'Super Mario' fights off 'Evil Dead' to stay on top in North America

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
The joint effort of Universal, Nintendo and Illumination studios, now in its third week out, ranks as the year's top movie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano in next 'Crazy Rich Asians'? Actress meets Kevin Kwan, 'Yellow Rose' director in New York

Liza Soberano in next 'Crazy Rich Asians'? Actress meets Kevin Kwan, 'Yellow Rose' director in New York

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Fans are abuzz with Liza Soberano's potential projects after she is seen in a photo with "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Influencing for good': GMA artists use 'influencer' platform for the environment

'Influencing for good': GMA artists use 'influencer' platform for the environment

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
GMA Network and Nestlé Philippines forged a partnership for the planet with the aim to promote proper SWM and engage...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with