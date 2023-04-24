Instagram official? Marco Gumabao calls Cristine Reyes 'my home'

MANILA, Philippines — Marco Gumabao shared several sweet photos of him and actress Cristine Reyes on Instagram Monday.

One photo shows Marco hugging Cristine while giving her a kiss on the cheek while they are sitting on a sandy surface.

Related Stories Marco Gumabao not keen to talk about love life

Another shows them crossing a street while holding hands, while another is an instant film posted on a metallic board with a pink sticky note beside it. "Ha Ha Ha. Love You," was written on the note with a big smiley face.

"You are my home and my adventure all at once," Marco captioned the post, which also tagged the actress. It also appears on her Instagram account.

Last month, Marco neither confirmed nor denied the romance rumors between him and Cristine during the press conference of his movie "Baby Boy, Baby Girl."

“Basta you’ll find out when the time is right. Hindi naman sa hindi pa right time [ngayon] pero siguro, we’re just enjoying ‘yung time namin na kami muna, na wala munang nakiki-usyoso.

“Happy naman kami sa tahimik na buhay. Hindi naman kami nagde-deny ni Cristine. Of course, napag-usapan na rin namin 'to. We’re not denying anything… Parang mas masarap lang na private at walang nakiki-ano.

“Ayoko munang magsabi ng mga label-label na ganyan. For me, labels put a lot of pressure on your relationship. Basta ako, kaming dalawa, happy kami,” he said.

Cristine and Marco starred in the Darryl Yap flick "Martyr or Murderer."

RELATED: 'Happy kami': Marco Gumabao on rumored relationship with Cristine Reyes