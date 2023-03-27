^

'Happy kami': Marco Gumabao on rumored relationship with Cristine Reyes

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 27, 2023 | 2:29pm
Cristine Reyes and Marco Gumabao are rumored to be dating.
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Marco Gumabao neither confirmed nor denied the romance rumors between him and actress Cristine Reyes.

During the press conference of his movie "Baby Boy, Baby Girl," Marco said they are enjoying their time together.  

“Basta you’ll find out when the time is right. Hindi naman sa hindi pa right time [ngayon] pero siguro, we’re just enjoying ‘yung time namin na kami muna, na wala munang nakiki-usyoso,” he said.

The actor said that they wanted to keep things private. 

“Happy naman kami sa tahimik na buhay. Hindi naman kami nagde-deny ni Cristine. Of course, napag-usapan na rin namin 'to. We’re not denying anything… Parang mas masarap lang na private at walang nakiki-ano,” he said. 

“Ayoko munang magsabi ng mga label-label na ganyan. For me, labels put a lot of pressure on your relationship. Basta ako, kaming dalawa, happy kami,” he added. 

Marco stars with Kylie Verzosa in "Baby Boy, Baby Girl," directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

The movie's synopsis says that the story gives a sneak peek into the world of “Sugar Dating,” wherein a romantic relationship is treated like a transaction — every expectation is laid out and agreed upon. 

Marco plays Seb who rose from rags to riches. Working as a janitor was not paying the bills, so Seb turned to sugar dating and took it seriously. Now, he’s looking very expensive. His extreme lifestyle change has caught the attention of his ex-girlfriend, Josie.

Kylie plays Josie, a failed startup businesswoman and now struggling in online selling and trying to earn from whatever side hustle she could find. When she learns about Seb’s success, she asks him to groom her for Sugar Dating. She’ll do everything to be good at it and never struggle financially again.

RELATED'Are they dating?': Cristine Reyes, David Chua spotted at LANY concert

