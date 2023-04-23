'Hirap na hirap yarn': Juancho Trivino, Joyce Pring welcome baby girl

MANILA, Philippines — Joyce Pring poked fun at her husband, actor Juancho Trivino in her Instagram post on Sunday as she announced that she had given birth to their second child.

"Who had an intense, fast & furious 3 hour labor and popped an 8lbs baby out without an epidural?" read the text overlay on her Instagram video.

Joyce was humming along to an upbeat song as she pans to the couch where Juancho, dressed in blue scrubs and hairnet, looked tired.

"Who needed to lie down, take a nap, and asked the nurses for meds because his head hurt from watching the birth?" Joyce teased, referring to her husband.

"Hirap na hirap yarn?!" she wrote on her caption. "Our little girl finally made her appearance Earth-side and we are so grateful to God, from Whom all blessings flow."

Joyce said they will do a "proper birth announcement," adding that she, her baby and Juancho are well and healthy. She did not hold back by quipping that Juancho has been "attended to after his exhausting experience of *watching* birth."

Juancho replied in the comments section, "Di ko kinaya mga friends."

It was in January when the couple revealed they were expecting a girl. They said they are considering names for their second child, including Maria Salva, which many viewers think is a reference to Juancho's popular TV character, Padre Salvi, from the hit historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

Juancho and Joyce are also parents to Eliam.

