'Maria Salva': Juancho TriviÃ±o, Joyce Pring expecting baby girl

'Maria Salva': Juancho Triviño, Joyce Pring expecting baby girl

Celebrity couple Juancho Triviño and Joyce Pring with their firstborn Eliam.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Juancho Triviño and Joyce Pring revealed they are having a baby girl, whose name, Juancho teased, will probably be inspired by his character in the hit GMA series "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

Juancho, who plays Padre Salvi in the show, said in an Instagram post that they are considering naming their baby girl Maria Salva.

They are also considering the names "Juancha" and "Juanchoyce."

Joyce also posted the same video on her Instagram account.

"Eliam and Dada shopping for bb no. 2 who is a…" Joyce captioned her post.

Recently, Juancho won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the historical portal fantasy show at the 2022 TAG Awards Chicago.

It is Triviño's first-ever acting award after a decade in the Philippine entertainment industry.

