Hugh Jackman’s Broadway role inspires Piolo Pascual to try theater anew

Piolo Pascual lends star power to Philippine theater via Ibarra, the forthcoming musical based on Dr. Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere, where he plays the titular character of Crisostomo Ibarra.

“Every Filipino should watch Ibarra.”

That was what actor Piolo Pascual stressed for a new generation of viewers to watch the forthcoming musical based on Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere — his return to theater after nearly three decades.

He was still a student at University of Sto. Tomas (UST), when Piolo started doing onstage work with Teatro Tomasino, the theater guild of the university. He did Juan de la Cruz in New York City back when he was in college.

“We’ve patronized Western, with all the novels, with all the Marvel characters, but let’s not forget we have our own,” Piolo said. “We have to be proud of our own creation, our own story.

“Noli Me Tangere is one of the most prominent books/novels ever written. It should be a constant reminder to the Filipinos to know about our roots, our revolution, our identity. So, everyone has to watch Ibarra and be reminded, be proud that we are Filipinos and we have our own identity.”

Playing the title role is a big step for Piolo to remind himself about his identity and his roots. “I’m very passionate about our country and Jose Rizal is one of the key people we look up to,” Piolo said. “We try to emulate and be inspired by what he did.

CORNERSTONE ENTERTAINMENT Piolo with the cast and crew of Ibarra, which Tanghalang Una Obra is producing in time for the 125th year of Philippine Independence on June 12 and the birth anniversary of National Hero Rizal on June 19. –

“Knowing what Rizal did, who used the pseudonym of Crisostomo Ibarra for our country… I believe that’s still happening right now. I just want to represent him for the updated version of Noli Me Tangere for our kids. This is a compliment for me. I just want to live up to the expectations of all those who will come and watch Ibarra.”

Similarly, Piolo wants to check this off his bucket list and brag that he has done a musical. “Then maybe do more musicals after,” he smilingly said.

“I’m just really obsessed and passionate about this whole thing. I am not expecting anything. I just want to give my best to this musical.”

Last year, Piolo watched Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman in The Music Man on Broadway. “I saw him tap dancing, singing. So I told myself, ‘Ang kapal naman ng mukha ko to say ang dami ko ng nagawa.’ So that kind of challenged me.

“So with the offers that I got before for theater, if you will ask me now, I would want to concentrate on doing Ibarra first and decide after. I’m sure I’m going to be bitten by the bug once the show is out. What’s next? Les Miz is not bad,” he smiled.

After his first rehearsal for Ibarra, Piolo couldn’t sleep for a couple of nights. “Coming into this production, I just finished a movie,” Piolo said. “I couldn’t decide how I would take Ibarra because I was still so stressed. I just wanted to clear my head.

“I was thinking what I got myself into. I will be singing all original songs for theater and it’s not my comfort zone. But I’m excited because starting out in theater back in college, and the instant reaction you get from the audience, you are going to draw out (inspiration) from that.

“Being with these prolific artists, the production, I’m sure I’m going to be learning a lot. I’m not expecting anything, but I just want to step up my game and just surprise myself, as well. This is not something I have done before. There will always be challenge as to where it’s going to take you. Bahala na ang Dios.”

Frannie Zamora works at the helm of Ibarra. Choreography and co-direction are by Paul Alexander Morales.

“We are working really hard to give you the best performance that we can come up with,” Paul said. “Piolo is giving his star power to Philippine theater. Having somebody like him to join the production is a big plus factor for us.”

Composer and musical director Joed Balsamo admitted it is the dream of any composer for his compositions to be performed by esteemed artists.

“Who will not be delighted if you have this cast who will perform my version of Noli Me Tangere?” Joed said. “At first, I thought there were characters and songs that would be removed.

“But since this is now from the point of view of Crisostomo Ibarra, we had to tweak some lines to show Ibarra’s viewpoint. From the original 33 songs, the songs are now 37. There will be a new duet between Sisa and Maria Clara.”

Before, Noli Me Tangere merely used minus one as accompaniment. Ibarra will use a 13-piece ensemble from the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO).

As for the stage sets, production designer Mio Infante said, “We’re excited because we are also collaborating with each other for ideas and visual imagery through rehearsals with our actors.”

Tanghalang Una Obra is producing Ibarra in time for the 125th year of Philippine Independence on June 12 and the birth anniversary of National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal on June 19.

The cast includes Myramae Meneses as Maria Clara, Carla Guevarra-Laforteza as Doña Victorina, Nicole Laurel Asencio as Sisa, Jeffrey Hidalgo and Kevin Posadas as Elias, John Joven Uy as Pilosopo Tasio, Meldea Chua as Doña Consolacion, Neil Tolentino as Don Tiburcio, Carlos Canlas as Padre Alferez, Floyd Tena as Padre Damaso, while his son JD Tena is Basilio, Elian Santos is Crispin and Carlo Mañalac is Padre Salvi.