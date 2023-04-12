^

Health And Family

Jeremy Renner reflects on snowplow accident, getting 'kicked out' of ICU

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 7:07pm
Jeremy Renner reflects on snowplow accident, getting 'kicked out' of ICU
Marvel star Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner has spoken up further about the snowplow accident that nearly claimed his life at the turn of the year.

Renner appeared on the talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his upcoming Disney+ documentary series "Rennervations" about revamping decommissioned vehicles.

The actor, appearing in his second televised interview since the accident, entered the studio using a cane but still received a standing ovation from Kimmel's audience.

Kimmel began the interview by joking that there was no question that Renner was the toughest Avenger actor over the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, who played Iron and Thor respectively, although Renner quipped that Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson was the toughest.

Renner then recounted the accident that occurred on New Year's Day — he tried to regain control of a six-ton snowplow that was going to run over his nephew Alex, resulting in the actor getting stuck under the vehicle's tracks.

He was immediately taken to the hospital via helicopter where he was in a critical but stable condition, and after surgery began his recovery from injuries which included over 30 broken bones.

"I got lucky in a lot of ways so I'm happy to be here," Renner reflected, noting the snowplow missed his verterbrae and organs, though he found it weird that his eye popped out.

Kimmel clarified that Renner suffered a pierced liver and a collapsed lung, and for the latter Renner joked that he had another lung anyway which had the crowd laughing and clapping.

The "Hawkeye" actor then recalled that he was in two hospitals for several days and was even "kicked out" of the first intensive care unit (ICU) he was placed in because it was still under construction.

"They put me in like a janitor's closet, no bathroom, the lights are flickering, everyone is moaning like they're dying, it was like a haunted house... the ICU was more like "I see you," Renner quipped with a crackling voice, making him want to get out of there as soon as he could.

Renner then said he was going back to the same hospital later in the week to apologize to all the nurses.

Toward the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Renner what was the best thing that happened to him following the terrible ordeal, and the actor said the first conscious thought he had getting surgery was that his calendar had freed up for the rest of the year.

"I was making so many plans —  buy a boat, go live in Mexico — as my year was pretty jammed up until I got crushed," Renner said lightheartedly. "But now no one can mess with me, I'm free."

Renner ended by comparing the accident to a New Year's resolution as he ended up losing nearly 10 kilograms and quit smoking.

"Rennervations" is the actor's latest project after last reprising his Hawkeye character in the 2021 series of the same name and starring in the second season of "Mayor of Kingstown." — Video from Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s YouTube channel

RELATED: Jeremy Renner suffered '30 plus broken bones' in snow plow accident

HAWKEYE

JEREMY RENNER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jeremy Renner reflects on snowplow accident, getting 'kicked out' of ICU
44 minutes ago

Jeremy Renner reflects on snowplow accident, getting 'kicked out' of ICU

By Kristofer Purnell | 44 minutes ago
"Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner has spoken up further about the snowplow accident that nearly claimed his life at the turn...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Be gentle with each other and yourselves': Ariana Grande addresses body-shaming comments
1 hour ago

'Be gentle with each other and yourselves': Ariana Grande addresses body-shaming comments

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Singer Ariana Grande has come forward regarding her mental and physical health, also addressing comments from the public regarding...
Health And Family
fbtw
Fueled by creativity inspired by passion
1 day ago

Fueled by creativity inspired by passion

By Kathy Moran | 1 day ago
It was a hot Saturday summer afternoon when I made a trip to BGC’s Globe Amphitheater in Taguig to be a part of “Oppo...
Health And Family
fbtw
Can women really have it all?
1 day ago

Can women really have it all?

By Lai S. Reyes | 1 day ago
Yes!” exclaims content creator, podcaster, educator and beauty queen Ayn Bernos,
Health And Family
fbtw
Why are animal-to-human diseases on the rise?
4 days ago

Why are animal-to-human diseases on the rise?

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
From COVID-19 to monkey pox, Mers, Ebola, avian flu, Zika and HIV, diseases transmitted from animals to humans have multiplied...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Stable, forever beautiful': Bimby shares updates about Kris Aquino's health
7 days ago

'Stable, forever beautiful': Bimby shares updates about Kris Aquino's health

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Host-actress Kris Aquino is in a stable condition according to her youngest son Bimby, this as Kris continues to take treatment...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with