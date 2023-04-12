Jeremy Renner reflects on snowplow accident, getting 'kicked out' of ICU

MANILA, Philippines — "Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner has spoken up further about the snowplow accident that nearly claimed his life at the turn of the year.

Renner appeared on the talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his upcoming Disney+ documentary series "Rennervations" about revamping decommissioned vehicles.

The actor, appearing in his second televised interview since the accident, entered the studio using a cane but still received a standing ovation from Kimmel's audience.

Kimmel began the interview by joking that there was no question that Renner was the toughest Avenger actor over the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, who played Iron and Thor respectively, although Renner quipped that Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson was the toughest.

Renner then recounted the accident that occurred on New Year's Day — he tried to regain control of a six-ton snowplow that was going to run over his nephew Alex, resulting in the actor getting stuck under the vehicle's tracks.

He was immediately taken to the hospital via helicopter where he was in a critical but stable condition, and after surgery began his recovery from injuries which included over 30 broken bones.

"I got lucky in a lot of ways so I'm happy to be here," Renner reflected, noting the snowplow missed his verterbrae and organs, though he found it weird that his eye popped out.

Kimmel clarified that Renner suffered a pierced liver and a collapsed lung, and for the latter Renner joked that he had another lung anyway which had the crowd laughing and clapping.

The "Hawkeye" actor then recalled that he was in two hospitals for several days and was even "kicked out" of the first intensive care unit (ICU) he was placed in because it was still under construction.

"They put me in like a janitor's closet, no bathroom, the lights are flickering, everyone is moaning like they're dying, it was like a haunted house... the ICU was more like "I see you," Renner quipped with a crackling voice, making him want to get out of there as soon as he could.

Renner then said he was going back to the same hospital later in the week to apologize to all the nurses.

Toward the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Renner what was the best thing that happened to him following the terrible ordeal, and the actor said the first conscious thought he had getting surgery was that his calendar had freed up for the rest of the year.

"I was making so many plans — buy a boat, go live in Mexico — as my year was pretty jammed up until I got crushed," Renner said lightheartedly. "But now no one can mess with me, I'm free."

Renner ended by comparing the accident to a New Year's resolution as he ended up losing nearly 10 kilograms and quit smoking.

"Rennervations" is the actor's latest project after last reprising his Hawkeye character in the 2021 series of the same name and starring in the second season of "Mayor of Kingstown." — Video from Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s YouTube channel

