Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for breach of contract over 'Black Widow' release

MANILA, Philippines — Scarlett Johansson is reportedly suing Disney on alleged breach of contract for the release of her much anticipated solo starrer "Black Widow."

The Wall Street Journal was the first to break the news.

"To maximize these receipts, and thereby protect her financial interests, Ms. Johansson extracted a promise from Marvel that the release of the picture would be a 'theatrical release. As Ms. Johansson, Disney, Marvel, and most everyone else in Hollywood knows, a 'theatrical release' is a release that is exclusive to movie theaters. Disney was well aware of this promise, but nonetheless directed Marvel to violate its pledge and instead release the picture on the Disney+ streaming service the very same day it was released in movie theaters," the lawsuit read in part.



Disney replied, saying that the lawsuit is "especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Reports said that Johansson's earnings will be based on the movie's box-office receipt.

"Black Widow '' was initially planned for release in May 2020 but was moved due to the pandemic. It premiered simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ on June 29 (worldwide) via its Premier Access feature that costs US$30. It grossed US$60 million on its opening weekend on Disney+.

Reports said that as of July 28, "Black Widow" grossed US$319.5 million worldwide.