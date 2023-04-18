Maja Salvador afraid but excited to marry Rambo NuÃ±ez

^

Maja Salvador afraid but excited to marry Rambo Nuñez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 3:45pm
Maja Salvador at Rambo Nuñez
PSN / File

MANILA, Philippines — Maja Salvador's closest friend in showbiz recently hosted a bachelorette party for her before Maja marries her fiancé Rambo Nuñez.

In her Instagram account, Maja posted videos of the party with celebrities such as Kathryn Bernardo, Miles Ocampo, Kakai Bautista, Pooh, Maine Mendoza, Precious Lara Quigaman and Alora Sasam.

“Papunta na ako sa new chapter ng buhay ko. I am scared pero 'yun nga yata 'yung kagandahan, kapag may takot,” Maja said in front of her friends.

Maja, however, said that she's excited for the new chapter of her life. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MAJA (@maja)

“Kung iko-compare ko siya sa bawat role na gagawin ko, this time, nakakatakot kasi wala nang director na mag-ka-cut. Wala nang puwedeng actor’s cue. Ito na 'yung totoong buhay. Excited ako,” she added.

Maja and Rambo are reportedly getting married in July. 

Maja said last October that it would be her last birthday celebration as a single lady.

Maja and Rambo celebrated their 4th year anniversary as a couple last March. They got engaged in April last year. 

RELATED: Maja Salvador leaving 'Eat Bulaga!' because of 'uncertainties,' upcoming wedding

