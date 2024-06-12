San Miguel's Fajardo cops 10th PBA BPC plum

San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (in the middle) wins his 10th Best Player of the Conference award.

MANILA, Philippines -- For the 10th time, June Mar Fajardo hoisted the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo, who led the San Miguel Beermen to the PBA Philippine Cup finals, was named the conference’s cream of the crop Wednesday night before Game 4 of the championship series.

For the 10th time, June Mar Fajardo bags the Best Player of the Conference award @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/szoLmGA0IC — Ralph Edwin Villanueva (@_ralphedwin) June 12, 2024

The reigning PBA Most Valuable Player averaged 17.4 points, 14.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game through the semifinals.

In the three games of the finals thus far, “The Kraken” has numbers of 17.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 assists per game.

He tallied 472 statistical points (SPs,) while also garnering 514 points off votes from the media and 114 off votes from fellow players for a total of 1,100 points.

This is the second straight Philippine Cup that he took home the award.

Coming in second in the BPC race was the Terrafirma Dyip’s Stephen Holt, who had 448 SPs, 197 media votes and six player votes for 661 total votes.

NLEX’s Robert Bolick (641 points,) San Miguel’s CJ Perez (503 points) and Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger (476 points) round up the race.

Fajardo and the rest of the Beermen are aiming to tie the Philippine Cup finals series at two games apiece as they face the Meralco Bolts. The game is ongoing as of posting time.