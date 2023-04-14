^

Maja Salvador leaving 'Eat Bulaga!' because of 'uncertainties,' upcoming wedding

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 2:32pm
Actress Maja Salvador celebrated her 34th birthday last October 5.
Maja Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador is stepping away from hosting duties on variety noontime show "Eat Bulaga!" amid undisclosed "uncertainties" as well as preparations for her wedding to Rambo Nuñez in July.

Maja's agency Crown Artist Management released a statement regarding her departure from the show, which she joined just over a year ago.

"With Maja's upcoming wedding, and with all the uncertainties surrounding 'Eat Bulaga!,' she will be leaving the noontime show for the time being," read the statement.

"Becoming a Dabarkads in 'Eat Bulaga!' was a dream of Maja that came true one and a half years ago, but for now, we have to give it a pause."

The statement ended by assuring readers that the decision was communicated to "Eat Bulaga!" management, which wished them good tidings.

The news came a month after show rebranding rumors and former congressman Romy Jalosjos reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents from his business partner Tony Tuviera and mainstay hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

Nonetheless, Tito clarified earlier this month in an interview with Korina Sanchez that "Eat Bulaga!" was "here to stay."

RELATED: Ogie Diaz says 'Eat Bulaga' rebranding a test of loyalty

