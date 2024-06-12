^

Entertainment

'Indie' Day: Be proud to be a Filipino with these inspiring YouTube contents

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - The Philippine Star
June 12, 2024 | 3:53pm
'Indie' Day: Be proud to be a Filipino with these inspiring YouTube contents
Mighty Magulang talks about Philippine history
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — So much has been said about YouTube contents created by Filipinos.

A lot of them make you proud to be Filipino, because the contents are inspiring and educational and thus, through them, Filipinos are making a mark in the world.

And there’s always something to be proud about. You can find a lot of things to stoke that love for the Philippines on the wealth of endless homegrown content on YouTube. Whether it’s short clips, music, or long-form content, YouTube offers insightful and entertaining videos that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. Substantial in content, you can learn from them, as well.

 Here are a few of them:

Learn Philippine history in minutes with Mighty Magulang:

Known for her “history geekery,” Mighty Magulang uploads snackable YouTube videos and Shorts that talk about Philippine history. For one, she did an easily watchable two-minute video on the recently celebrated Araw ng Kagitingan. In the video, she gives a rundown of its history and the importance of observing this national holiday. There’s more where that came from, as she also uses her platform to educate viewers on lesser known facts about historical figures, and even funny genealogy skits.

Get local updates on The Howie Severino Podcast:

In this podcast, veteran journalist Howie Severino interviews some of the most influential people in the Philippines on topics ranging from human interest stories to political issues that matter. The Howie Severino Podcast is an insightful listen if you want to get the latest news available on YouTube Music in audio and video.

The power of “Kapangyarihan” by Ben&Ben ft. SB19:

“Kapangyarihan” was released shortly after police officer Jonel Nuezca killed Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Gregorio in 2020. Ben&Ben’s Miguel Guico and Paolo Guico wrote the song, which has touches of pop and hip-hop with the help of SB19, to call for justice. The official performance video has over a million views on YouTube, which shows just how powerful the message is to Filipinos.

Feel empowered by SB19’s “What?”:

SB19’s “What?” is an empowering anthem about self-love. The group wanted to inspire listeners, both young and old, to raise their own flag and be proud of where they came from to achieve success. You can jam out to “What?” on YouTube Music, and dive into the process of recording the single and filming the music video on “SB19 What?: The Making Film Docuseries.”

Jonas Tayaban gives you interesting Philippine trivia:

From popular beaches to Philippine mythology, creator Jonas Tayaban shares various trivia and useful insights on current events on YouTube Shorts. Jonas’ quick takes make it easy for students and their parents to digest, especially when he’s covering current events, such as the resort built in the middle of the Chocolate Hills.

Check out YouTube to browse and find more insightful video content from inspiring Filipino artists and creators. 

vuukle comment

FILIPINO ARTISTS

YOUTUBE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Netizens comfort Trina Candaza after ex Carlo Aquino marries Charlie Dizon

Netizens comfort Trina Candaza after ex Carlo Aquino marries Charlie Dizon

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users comforted Carlo Aquino's ex-partner Trina Candaza after the actor tied the knot with Charlie Dizon ye...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mulling gubernatorial bid, Mark Leviste says Kris Aquino continues to inspire him

Mulling gubernatorial bid, Mark Leviste says Kris Aquino continues to inspire him

2 days ago
Mark Leviste hinted at running for Batangas governor in the 2025 elections, declaring his willingness to switch positions...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jon Lucas has fun playing the villain in &lsquo;Black Rider&rsquo;

Jon Lucas has fun playing the villain in ‘Black Rider’

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Jon Lucas successfully essays Calvin Magallanes, the villain to Ruru Madrid’s Elias Guerrero, in the GMA full action...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo address viral TikTok video together

Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo address viral TikTok video together

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo addressed the viral video of the champion surfer with a female content...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Thai 'boys' love' TV dramas conquering Asia

The Thai 'boys' love' TV dramas conquering Asia

17 hours ago
At her lowest point, fighting burnout and depression in her Chinese hometown, Huang Bingbing says she found comfort in watching...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: 'Marvel Universe Live!' highlights

WATCH: 'Marvel Universe Live!' highlights

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 37 minutes ago
"Marvel Universe Live!" made its Asian debut in the Philippines last Friday, and it will be the show's only stop in Asia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Review: Why watch &lsquo;Marvel Universe Live!&rsquo; even if you&rsquo;ve seen all Marvel films, series

Review: Why watch ‘Marvel Universe Live!’ even if you’ve seen all Marvel films, series

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
While the show is not headlined by the Hollywood A-list stars that became the faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-Pop group Seventeen to become UNESCO ambassadors

K-Pop group Seventeen to become UNESCO ambassadors

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
"Seventeen and UNESCO share the same commitment to empowering young people to drive change and address the challenges of our...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobrang excited ako!': Marian Rivera upbeat for 1st Cinemalaya headliner entry

'Sobrang excited ako!': Marian Rivera upbeat for 1st Cinemalaya headliner entry

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actress Marian Rivera is more than thrilled to headline her first lead movie at this year's Cinemalaya Philippine Independent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with