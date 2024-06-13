^

‘Pieta’ gives Alfred Vargas ‘additional happiness’

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
June 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Alfred Vargas wins Best Actor award for his performance in ‘Pieta,’ along with Piolo Pascual for ‘Mallari,’ at FAMAS awards night.
MANILA, Philippines — Alfred Vargas was beaming with joy when he talked about fatherhood on the sidelines of Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) Awards Night held recently.

He bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in “Pieta,” along with Piolo Pascual for “Mallari.”

Since the celebration of Father’s Day is slated this Sunday, he was asked about how he is being a father to his four children with wife Yasmine Espiritu. The latter recently gave birth to their six-month-old baby, Aurora Sofia.

“Ang saya. It’s one of the best jobs in the world — to be a father to your lovely children,” the fifth district Quezon City councilor beamed.

“Earlier, we were together, we were watching the rain,” Alfred said of his youngest daughter.

Alfred receives his Best Actor award from Christopher de Leon and Vilma Santos-Recto.

He told The STAR that he is a “very busy” dad. “But I find time pa rin. I’m a very… andami kong jina-juggle but I really find time to spend with my children, especially with my only boy,” he said.

When his kids grow up, in the future, would he rather have them be in politics or in show business?

“Whatever their hearts’ desire,” replied Alfred. “I will support them. Because once upon a time, when I was doing… When I was still young, nangangarap ako. And I’m very grateful that my parents supported my dreams in life and that’s what I will do to my kids.”

With ‘Pieta’ co-stars Gina Alajar and Nora Aunor.

The actor-politician clarified that he didn’t really leave showbiz work. “(It’s just that) I’m not full-time anymore because my full-time (job) is (being a) public servant.”

He is still doing acting projects on the side to fuel his passion, he added. “I love acting and cinema. The projects that I do, those are the roles that I want, and yun yung mga gusto kong script. Actually, there are a lot of scripts na dumarating sa akin every week, a lot of proposals. I might do something new.”

But he maintained that since he became a public servant, he only does one acting project a year.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming suspense drama “Pieta” also stars National Artists for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor and is helmed by Adolf Alix Jr.

“It’s a very, very wonderful experience for me,” Alfred described collaborating with Nora. “That’s why I’m also here (at FAMAS) because yung pelikula namin yung pinakamaliit na pelikula na na-nominate.” “Pieta” was also nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Gina Alajar.

“I’m also here as a producer.  The fact na talagang nung nakita natin yung mga nominated talagang mga malalaki at magagandang pelikula, and to be included on it, I’m already happy. And I’m grateful to FAMAS just for it.”

“Pieta” is set to have a theatrical run in local cinemas, he confirmed in another interview.  “Ito (FAMAS Best Actor award), additional happiness. But when we produced Pieta, yung first and foremost (priority) natin, (the) priority always is to do a good film. Di ba, to produce a good film, make a good film. The box-office is secondary.

“So every time we produce, even during that time we produced ‘Supremo,’ as well as ‘Tagpuan,’ and ‘Kaputol,’ lahat yun dapat may minimum quality na gusto natin magandang-maganda siya,” he said.

“Because I believe, film is forever… So, puwede mong ipamana sa mga apo mo. “Yung mga pelikulang maipagmamalaki mo.”

Philstar
