Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 10:08am
Kris Aquino with son Bimby, suitor Mark Leviste and friends
MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino spent Easter Sunday with her suitor Mark Leviste together with her son Bimby and friends Michael Leyva and others. 

In her official fan account on Twitter, Kris Aquino World gave an update on Kris as it posted photos of her with her friends. 

Kris was seen enjoying shopping and she seemed to be in better health in her first public appearance in months. 

"Easter Sunday with Kris Aquino, Bimby, @markleviste, and Michael Leyva," the fan account wrote in the caption. 

Last week, Bimby updated her mom's fans that Kris is in a stable condition as she continues to take treatment for several autoimmune diseases. 

In a recent video upload on YouTube, talent manager Ogie Diaz recounted his visit to California on his way to New York with hopes of visiting Kris.

When Ogie asked how Kris was, Bimby said: "Okay naman, you know... stable, that's a good word, stable lang. Of course, still beautiful, forever beautiful," adding that her weight has risen to 103 pounds.

RELATED'Stable, forever beautiful': Bimby shares updates about Kris Aquino's health

BIMBY

KRIS AQUINO

MARK LEVISTE
