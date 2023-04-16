'Feeling ko Super Saiyan ako': Former 'PBB' housemate Pamu Pamorada gives birth to baby girl

Former "PBB" housemate Pamu Pamorada gave birth to a baby girl with her fiance, chef Mitchell Hapin. In photo is her OB-GYN, Dr. Bev Ferrer.

MANILA, Philippines — Pamu Pamorada revealed how she went to great lengths to give birth to her firstborn, who was delivered through an "unmedicated vaginal birth."

Slater Young's runner-up in the 2011 edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" shared her journey as a first-time mother in her Instagram post.

"Hello world meet my baby girl.???? Yes po, sa lahat po ng nag tatanong na nganak na po ako," Pamu wrote in the caption of her photos with her newborn daughter, her obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) Bev Ferrer, and her fiance, chef Mitchell Hapin.

The actress said that she started looking for a reliable OB-GYN back in February. She read about Dr. Ferrer and sent the doctor a message hoping that the latter would take her in as a patient. It took days before the doctor answered and she found out that some common acquiantances were already the doctor's patient.

"Struggle is real," the actress said, but she added that it was worth it to try to enlist the doctor's help in delivering her first child as Dr. Ferrer made her feel safe and explained to her all the information she needed on giving birth.

"Grabe si Doc bev ginawa nya akong wonder woman amazing kasi na gulat lang din ako na kaya ko pala mag unmedicated vaginal birth. feeling ko at that time nag super saiyan ako habang na nganganak," Pamu shared.

Pamu announced her engagement to her non-showbiz boyfriend in September last year.

After "PBB," she played supporting roles in several movies and TV shows, including the 2015 remake of "Pangako Sa'Yo," "The Killer Bride" and "2 Good 2 Be True."

