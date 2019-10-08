MOVIES
Hinahanap-hanap Kita stars (from left) Geoff Eigenmann, Maja Salvador, Pamu Pamorada and Hannah Ledesma
All about the colorful lives & sacrifices of OFWs
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - October 8, 2019 - 12:00am

A closer look at how small screen viewing can captivate the hearts and minds of people will reveal that storylines primarily carrying a reflection of realistic life events and experiences are consistently effective. Hinahanap-hanap Kita, the digital original series of the ABS-CBN global content provider TFC and the Kapamilya local streaming platform iWant, is set to give a heartwarming tale about the colorful lives and sacrifices of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) beginning last Oct. 5.

The eight-episode series allows viewers a realistic look into the lives of Filipinos making a living in Dubai. It also highlights how friends turn into a family as they pursue life in a foreign land.

ABS-CBN Global Content head Ned Legaspi estimated that the number of Filipinos in the Middle East are close to two million and in Dubai alone, over half a million are Overseas Filipino Workers. The various stories of their lives are eye-openers and at the same time inspirational.

“The last teleserye done about the Middle East was, I think, in 2012 and it only presented portions about Pinoys working overseas and then the story will continue in the Philippines,” began Ned. “So, ABS-CBN and TFC thought of paying tribute to our OFWs. We always say that they are the modern heroes but what we only see or hear are stories based on theories and creative imaginations. We wanted to tell how they manage to live a life there — anong klase ang buhay nila doon, saan sila nakatira at ano ‘yung mga paghihirap nila. Our creative team flew to Dubai for a 10-day immersion and they went to places where Filipinos usually go to. Kumbaga, the nerve centers where Filipinos eat, pray and relax. They interviewed more than 50 subjects.”

Writers Josel Garlitos and Benson Logronio visited three Emirates and interviewed 50 subjects. Josel said Filipinos hold various job positions — from the highest to ordinary post. “They shared the kind of stories that we really felt everyone must know dahil hindi pa nakikita ang mga ganitong kwento,” he narrated.

Having heard stories from Filipinos from different walks of life — from those who are now successful in their respective careers and family life, the hopeful ones who are just starting a new life abroad, down to those who are longing to be back home — also led the creative team to actually get some OFWs as supporting characters to appear as themselves.

Benson added that the five characters of Hinahanap-hanap Kita are cut-outs from real people. One supporting character who portrays her real-life job position in the series is Vangielyn who works as a manager in a five-star hotel in Dubai. Her life story was featured in one of the episodes of Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK) before.

“Others (in support roles) are composite characters, mga tatlong grupo na in-interview ay pinagsama sa isang character,” Ned revealed.

Hinahanap-hanap Kita has Maja Salvador, Geoff Eigenmann, Pepe Herrera, Pamu Pamorada, Hannah Ledesma and Prince Stefan in lead roles. They play high school barkada who decided to work in Dubai, except for Maja’s character Helen whose goal is to find her husband Troy whom she suddenly lost communication with.

Maja said she knows the joys and sorrows of OFWs because she also has relatives working overseas. In fact, she asked her cousins if there are Pinays who share the same dilemma of Helen. “It turned out my character also exists in real life because there are many who suddenly lost contact with their families. Some do not know the reason why their loved ones suddenly disappear kasi merong makukulong dahil pag nabaon sa credit card, krimen na daw ‘yun. So, marami talagang pwedeng mangyari.”

The actress also expressed her admiration for OFWs who are able to sacrifice for the sake of their family. “I stayed there for 10 days and I truly felt how hard to be away from my family. What more for them who have chosen to work for years just to give their family a comfortable life.”

Doing the series was a memorable experience for Maja and the rest of the cast. Geoff said it gave him the experience to work like an OFW “because we were living their lives. Like Maja said, we would wake up in the morning without putting anything on our face. After going to the bathroom, we go out of the hotel and head straight to work without make-up. We were just normal people doing our jobs when we were there.” 

Maja shared that all the actors didn’t give the production crew a headache. Instead, they helped in carrying equipment, bags and things they could put their hands on. They also gamely changed their clothes inside the coaster “but all of us were happy kasi walang nag-diva. It was tiresome, yes, but every moment was worthy dahil magandang kasama ang team Dubai.”

(Hinahanap-hanap Kita is available globally on TFC, TFC Online, TFC IPTV and on iWant.)

