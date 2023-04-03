WATCH: Boy Abunda’s ‘fast talk’ segment with Vanessa Hudgens that allegedly irked Paul Soriano

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Boy Abunda’s “fast talk” segment at the end of his hosting of Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens’ Manila press conference last Friday was said to be not in the script, which allegedly prompted director Paul Soriano to cut the interviews.

As can be seen in the video, at the fast talk, Hudgens was made to choose between choices like "sex or chocolates," to which she gamely declared, "sex." When asked who could be seen inside if her heart is to be opened, she said, "Cole," referring to her baseball star fiance Cole Tucker.

Soriano, who authorized the press conference, is the director behind Hudgens’ travel documentary about her Filipino heritage. The “High School Musical” star visited the country for the first time last month to shoot footage for the film.

One of Soriano’s staff members, however, told Philstar.com in a Facebook direct message that the director cut short the interviews because they still have to shoot scenes for the documentary before Vanessa flies out back to the United States also last Friday night. Philstar.com has reached out to Soriano for comment.

After the media interviews were cut short, Hudgens recorded “Dahil Sa’yo” in the same room where she entertained interviews from TV reporters in Manila House, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

From there, she reportedly went to Intramuros in Manila to shoot more scenes for her film. The exclusive interview with Soriano’s wife, Toni Gonzaga, for Toni’s YouTube channel, reportedly came in last before Hudgens left. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose A. Bernardo

