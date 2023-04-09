Vanessa Hudgens takes pride in her Pinoy roots

Vanessa, a Global Tourism Ambassador for the Philippines, has recently made her first sojourn to the homeland of mom Gina to shoot an international travel documentary. The latter has given the Hollywood star a glimpse into her Filipino heritage. As a celebrity, she is a sight to behold and commands attention when she enters a room. It can be attributed to her affable personality, complemented by that genuine smile.

MANILA, Philippines – Her recent and first visit to the Philippines was in stark contrast to the ones made by foreign artists and celebrities. Vanessa Hudgens, a Hollywood star, came not to promote any latest recording or acting endeavor or headline a musical showcase. She was here to understand more her Filipino heritage via starring in an international travel documentary.

As you and I know, the project will give viewers a glimpse into her relationship with Filipino mother Gina and sister Stella as well as tackle her tale as a global talent. Vanessa’s sojourn was personal and familial.

She may be born and raised in the US, but Vanessa is evidently and proudly Filipino. She is like a cousin based abroad that one warmly welcomes to the family and enthusiastic about knowing bits and pieces of life here.

VANESSA AND STELLA'S INSTAGRAM Vanessa with mom Gina and sister Stella in El Nido, Palawan

Her social media posts and interviews in local media show her acknowledgement that there’s a forever Filipino in her heart. Even Vanessa’s previous media conversations, let’s say, as a lead star, who promoted an upcoming show, or as a UNICEF supporter, who asked help for Filipinos (that included children) affected by Yolanda, can attest to this.

Vanessa deserves to be named a Global Tourism Ambassador for the Philippines, the latest title that has been added to her being an actress, singer and producer.

“(It) is an honorary title bestowed by the Department of Tourism (DOT) to Vanessa Hudgens,” said Joyce Ramirez of PublicityAsia, which was responsible for bringing the Filipino-American star to the country, in collaboration with TEN17P as the production company, in an e-mail chat. The conferment of such title was also in partnership with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications.

From the piece of information given to this paper by PublicityAsia, and as what one could gather from the courtesy call made by the actress to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the government, through the title, recognizes “exceptional and outstanding individuals for their contributions to help promote the Philippines as one of the world’s best tourism destinations.”

Thus, the Philippine government looks forward to collaborate with Vanessa in putting across “the message that the Philippines will always strive to give the world our best.”

“Just to be clear, the project is privately funded. The objective is to produce a documentary film that can be shown in an international streaming channel to help promote the country,” said Joyce, who added that it took a few months to get the star on board the project, “as schedules needed to be cleared.” As the past few days showed, everything was written in the stars or the stars had just aligned.

From what we have known so far, Vanessa spent a few days at Pangulasian Island Resort in El Nido, Palawan. The picturesque place will be seen as a backdrop for some parts of the documentary.

According to Joyce, the actress, as she had expressed herself, is looking forward to visit the Philippines more often, but that depends on her schedule. This is true since, as being shared, Vanessa will star in upcoming films such as French Girl and Bad Boys 4.

As for her next visit to the country, places Cebu and Mindanao, where she traces her roots, are on her list, plus making a stop and interaction with indigenous tribes. Vanessa might also head to the North as she wishes to meet the 106-year-old Apo Whang-od, a traditional tattoo artist.

As a celebrity, she is a sight to behold and commands attention when Vanessa enters a room, as shown during her press conference. It can be attributed to her affable personality, complemented by that genuine smile, a best accessory one can sport.

With her Philippine visit, Vanessa had also a glam team, composed of Steven Doloso, Nante Alingasa and Mimi Qiu Reyes, who were in charge of her makeup, hair and nails, respectively, and Liz Uy as the stylist. Vanessa donned the Atelier Patty Ang formal wear for the Malacañang event and wore the same brand for the press conference.

Again, Vanessa’s visit to the homeland of her mom, who, at the age of 25, went to the US, reminded everyone of the actress’ rise to fame and stardom.

Armed with innate talent in performing and enthusiasm in musical theater, she was Gabriella Montez in the Walt Disney Pictures-produced High School Musical and further established herself by acting in films like Spring Breakers, Gimme Shelter, Bad Boys for Life, and Tick, Tick…Boom!.

She showed her acting and producing prowess in rom-com films such as The Knight Before Christmas and The Princess Switch, with its installments Switched Again and Romancing the Star, all streamed on Netflix.

It’s a delight to see Vanessa taking on diverse characters and telling the latter’s unique and individual stories.

Everyone simply anticipates new projects, which include the documentary, from our kababayan Vanessa, who likes Filipino food such as adobo (vinegar-braised chicken), pansit (noodle dish) and halo-halo (a summer dessert) and shows interest in tinikling folk dance (whose steps imitate the movements of a bird called tikling). Her idea of Filipino Christmas tradition also includes having pansit, lumpia (spring roll), adobo and puto-bumbong (rice cake) on the table.

With that, Vanessa truly embraces and takes pride in her Pinoy heritage.