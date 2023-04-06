Gardo Versoza discharged from hospital, to undergo another angioplasty

In this Instagram post dated April 5, 2023, talent manager Ivy Vicencio said that her husband, actor Gardo Versoza has been discharged from the hospital after surviving a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty.

MANILA, Philippines — Gardo Versoza has been allowed to go home days after surviving a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty.

His wife, talent manager Ivy Vicencio shared the news on her Instagram with some photos of the actor.

"Medyo ok na po sya at pinayagan na muna ng mga doctors nya na maka uwi," Vicencio said.

"After 2 months mag undergo po sya ulit ng isa pang Angioplasty. Hindi naisabay nung una dahil may Heart Attack na nangyayari," she added.

The actor was reported to have undergone an angioplasty procedure last March 28.

In a report by ABS-CBN, Vicencio said that they did not know Gardo was having a heart attack.

"Unusual 'yung signs kaya hindi namin alam na heart attack. Kasi ang masakit sa kanya 'yung likod, back pain at batok at ulo. So hindi talaga namin iniisip na inaatake na siya. After niyang sumakit ulo, nagsuka siya ng dalawang beses. After niya magsuka nagla-lock na 'yung jaw niya, so 'yun 8 p.m. (dinala ko na siya sa ospital)," Vicencio shared.



"After nun nakita sa ECG confirmed na heart attack nga siya. 'Yung isang ugat ginawa ay angioplasty. 'Yung ginawa nila ay kritikal na kumbaga kung nahuli kami ng oras pwedeng nawala na siya. Kaya mabilis ang pangyayari sa hospital na talagang wala silang sinayang na oras," she added.

Vicencio thanked those who prayed and wished for Gardo's speedy recovery.

