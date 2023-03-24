^

'Surprised, more traumatized': Deniece Cornejo breaks silence over SC's junking of rape vs Vhong Navarro

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 10:28am
Composite image of Deniece Cornejo and Vhong Navarro
The STAR / file, Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Model Deniece Cornejo revealed that she's traumatized after the Supreme Court's (SC) Third Division ordered the dismissal of rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against Vhong Navarro due to lack of probable cause. 

In a report by Manila Builletin, Deniece questioned the justice system in the Philippines. 

"I’m surprised and more traumatized. The CA, RTC, and MTC took jurisdiction of the cases already and the cases are on trial already. What happened to our justice system under normal circumstances?" Deniece said. 

She said that her lawyers are planning to file a motion for reconsideration to question the decision. 

"A woman who fought for her rights for nine years and risk her safety and life, she means serious and fair justice," she said. 

"Given the evidence I presented and explained, I was very consistent and honest. I’m hoping that we must understand the pain and effects of trial publicity that brings to any young woman who is going through a horrible drug rape experience.

"If we don’t realize this as early, our justice system will not be taken seriously," she added. 

The Division, in a 43-page ruling dated February 8, granted the Petition for Review on Certiorari filed by Vhong's legal team.

"Accordingly, the Court DISMISSES the following Informations against Ferdinand 'Vhong' H. Navarro for lack of probable cause," the ruling read.

“The Decision dated July 21, 2022 and the Resolution dated September 20, 2022 of the Court of Appeals in CA-G.R. SP No. 166222 are reversed and set aside,” it added.

RELATED: Vhong Navarro 'very happy' with SC decision to junk rape, acts of lasciviousness charges

