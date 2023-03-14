Vhong Navarro 'very happy' with SC decision to junk rape, acts of lasciviousness charges

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro is "very happy" after the Supreme Court's (SC) Third Division ordered the dismissal of rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against him due to lack of probable cause.

In a report by Manila Bulletin, Vhong's lead counsel Alma Mallonga said that they are glad with the decision of the SC.

“He is very happy about the decision of the Supreme Court,” Mallonga said.

“We are happy with the grant of our petition. It’s very clear on the basis of the decision when it granted our petition that there was no basis actually because there was no grave abuse of discretion on the part of the Department of Justice in dismissing the complaints of Cornejo," she added.

Lawyer Mariglen Abraham-Garduque is also happy for the SC desicion.

“As the lawyer who helped Vhong in the petition for bail, I am very happy for this decision of Supreme Court dismissing the informations for rape and acts of lasciviousness filed against Vhong. I am very happy for Vhong also. At least now everything will be put into rest. His liberty shall be considered permanent and not temporary anymore,” she said.

The Division, in a 43-paged ruling dated February 8 but made public Monday, granted the Petition for Review on Certiorari filed by Navarro’s legal team.

"Accordingly, the Court DISMISSES the following Informations against Ferdinand 'Vhong' H. Navarro for lack of probable cause," the ruling read.

“The Decision dated July 21, 2022 and the Resolution dated September 20, 2022 of the Court of Appeals in CA-G.R. SP No. 166222 are reversed and set aside,” it added.

